The "iron horse" played second fiddle to the real thing during the Otago Goldfields grand parade in Middlemarch on Saturday, as members of the Kakanui Highlanders trail made their way to their final destination of the Middlemarch showgrounds. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

There was a lot of horsing around for those finding themselves part of a revelling crowd of cavalcaders in Middlemarch over the weekend.

And there was plenty of frivolity to look forward to, with the roads to and from Middlemarch busy with cars and horse floats headed to the Strath Taieri to celebrate the grand finale of the 33rd Otago Goldfields Cavalcade.

Host town committee member Kaye Walker said it was more than 20 years since the village had seen so many bodies milling about.

"It's definitely a big event for the town."

By 11am, the fair, featuring more than 70 stalls, was in full swing and the gate-master was reporting swells of visitors keen to get in.

The roughly 480 cavalcaders had also started filing in from their respective treks.

Trekkers from 11 different trails — three walking, one mountainbiking, two wagon trails and five horse-riding trails — came from all directions to converge on Middlemarch.

Ms Walker said a large number of out-of-towners made the trip to the grand finale — included a good turnout from members of the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association and at least one man from Brisbane.

"He's been over in Brisbane for 40 years and now he’s out here, so great turnout of out-of-towners coming up."

The best part of the cavalcade, however, had been watching the community rally together, she said.

"It's been a year in the making ... and it just gets busier and busier close to the time.

"I think as much as we love it being here, we'll be quite happy to have it finished so we can also take a breather and get back to normal life."

She was grateful to the hundreds of farmers who opened their properties to the cavalcaders so the event could happen.

"All the trail bosses ... what a great bunch, friendly bunch and accommodating bunch of landowners," Mrs Walker said.

The hoe-down on Saturday night, which had a capacity of 800 people, was sold out, and was the part of the finale Ms Walker was particularly keen on. "I’ve already told everyone ... I'll help out during the day, but the night is mine."

Funds raised over the weekend would go towards a new roof for the Middlemarch swimming pool.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz