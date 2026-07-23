Having a “strong and tough” Aramoana survivor as his patron is an honour for Dunedin’s newest police officer. Last month, 49 recruits graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College after their 20-week programme — a course where patron Chiquita Holden was on hand to provide guidance, and help them cross the stage as newly minted constables. When Ms Holden was 9, she was shot when gunman David Gray claimed the lives of 13 people on November 13, 1990. Her sister Jasmine, 11, and father Garry were killed that day, and she was gravely injured. Years on, she now has over 20 years’ experience working alongside victims of crime and trauma, particularly in cases of homicide. She is now also officially a patron of the New Zealand Police’s 396 graduate wing. “It’s such an honour and privilege to be asked to do the role.” Each graduate wing from the police college gets a patron — they are usually esteemed public figures and are appointed to mentor and guide their recruits while they undergo training. Ms Holden was with them during their first week of training. “I’m particularly nosy and interested in their training, especially around victims. “I paid particular attention to a lot of what they were learning . . . and I was quite impressed with the quality of the training. “From the first day, I was invested in them.” On her first day, Ms Holden told the recruits her story. “It was important to share those things in that moment in time . . . I wanted to impart to them the importance of getting it right for victims.” Part of Wing 396 was Constable Ryan Huang, who has begun his policing work this week. Const Huang came to Dunedin from China with his wife in 2017, and was immediately floored by the support he received from his neighbours. There were many reasons he joined the force, one of them being to give back to the community that had welcomed him with such open arms. “People were so kind here. My neighbour helped me learn English and how to do some garden work, which we didn’t do too much of in China . . . they just did their best to help me settle in a new culture and new country. “Now I want to help them as well.” When Ms Holden came to speak to his wing it was the first time he had heard her story, and of the Aramoana massacre. “It’s as a very sad thing to hear, but she is very strong and tough . . . it helps me believe we all have the power to overcome our difficulties.” Ms Holden made everyone in the wing a lino-cut print, and in return, Const Huang made her a landscape painting of Aramoana Beach at sunrise. Const Huang said he was proud to be a police officer in Dunedin. During his time at police college, he had to be away from his wife and 4-year-old daughter. He said it was hard, but they were both very proud of him. “I had difficulties in police college because English is my second language — for the first 32 years of my life I had never spoken English.” Const Huang worked as an air marshal in China for many years, has travelled the world running marathons, and is a trained rescue diver. “I’ve been in uniform for half of my life. This helped draw me to the New Zealand Police.” laine.priestley@odt.co.nz