Carmen Houlahan has announced a bid to return to the Dunedin City Council and is standing in May’s by-election. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY The latest candidate in Dunedin’s by-election is ready to roll her sleeves up and get back to the council table. Carmen Houlahan yesterday joined a series of former city councillors throwing their hats in the ring for May’s by-election. Mrs Houlahan said it was ‘‘bittersweet’’ to be running in a by-election triggered by the death of councillor Jules Radich last month, but said she was humbled to have his family backing her nomination. ‘‘I’m terribly sad and it won’t be the same, if I get in, without Jules around that table. ‘‘But I want to run for the city and there’s a lot that needs to be done,’’ Mrs Houlahan said. ‘‘I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get started.’’ Mrs Houlahan said she and Mr Radich frequently voted together and often shared similar outlooks on issues. Managing proposed rates caps and implementing flood alleviation measures in South Dunedin were priorities for her, she said. She also said the council had a role to play in investigating the return of a student bar, along with the University of Otago and other stakeholders. ‘‘Some people say ‘Oh, it’s just about drink’ — it’s not just about drink. It’s about having somewhere safe they can go. ‘‘We are going to see another tragedy if we don’t look to do something soon.’’ It was also important to work alongside the university, Business South and mana whenua, she said. Mrs Houlahan, a two-term councillor, narrowly missed out on re-election in October, where she finished 17th in the race for 14 council positions. Fellow former councillors Aaron Hawkins, Andrew Whiley, Bill Acklin and Conrad Stedman have also announced their candidacies. Other candidates are Jo Galer, Lync Aronson, Richard Knights and Pamela Taylor. Nominations close on March 2 and voting opens on April 10. The by-election date is May 12. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz