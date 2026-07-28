©Allied MediaTraining on Dunedin’s soon-to-be-renewed Caledonian Ground track are Jade Wilson, 18, and Seb Ferro, 20. Photo: Peter McIntosh. Upgrades to Dunedin’s Caledonian Ground track will put the bounce back in athletes’ steps and keep the facility on par with others in the South, Athletics Otago says. The Dunedin City Council is seeking a contractor to renew the track this summer, as it has reached “the end of its useful life”. The track was installed in 2015 — Athletics Otago track and field chairman Robert Homan said after the 10-year mark, tracks tended to be “not that healthy”. “It does get quite flat after a while. It loses its bounce. “Hard surfaces are all right for sprinters, but not for middle-distance runners generally.” A council tender document released this month said it was “essential” the work was completed between November and January to minimise the impact to facility users. Mr Homan said this was a “tricky” time to do the work. However, the Caledonian Ground was due to host major track events in February — “you would miss all that sort of stuff if we don’t update the track this Christmas”, he said. “Once they start ripping it up, you’ve got to keep going on it.” “To get a New Zealand secondary schools [event], you’ve got to have an up-to-date track.” Tracks in Christchurch and Invercargill had been resurfaced in recent years, he said. A council spokesman said the work was budgeted, but the figure could not be shared at this stage of the tender process. “We’ll be able provide more details once the project is ready to progress.” The document said the existing surface had significantly degraded and no longer met the standard expected of a regional athletics venue. It received a World Athletics Class 2 Certification in 2015, which was extended in 2023. It expired in March this year. A detailed condition assessment in April found “multiple deficiencies” across the athletics track and associated synthetic surfaces. Aside from track upgrades, the council asked prospective contractors to provide options for further facility upgrades, subject to budget availability. These included replacement of long-jump boards, artifical turf and the existing non-certified throwing cage. • The council is also seeking a contractor for upgrades to the nearby Sargood Centre, which is leased to several tenants including Sport Otago, Otago Polytechnic and Hill City-University Athletics Club. As landlord, the council is responsible for the building envelope and plans to replace leaking roofs in two of the building’s four sections. The document said funding of $785,000 was provided in the council’s 2026-27 capital budget for the roof upgrades. Work was planned between late November and late February. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz