Otago Fighting Games Club co-founder Kyna Kelly celebrates another video game ‘‘kill’’ during the University of Otago Clubs and Societies Day at the Otago Museum Reserve yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Screaming, kicking, punching, swinging swords and shooting laser guns in the Otago Museum Reserve is usually frowned upon by the public. But yesterday, few batted an eyelid at the spectacle. In a rare move - probably for the only time this year - members of the Otago Fighting Games Club (OFGC) ventured into the daylight to showcase their organisation in the hope of attracting new members during the University of Otago Clubs and Societies Day. OFGC co-founder and University of Otago English honours student Kyna Kelly said club members usually held gatherings in a member’s flat with blinds closed, surrounded by television screens, alcohol and gaming controls. ‘‘I’m not really an outdoorsy kind of person, so I feel a bit out of my comfort zone here.’’ She said it was worth it though, because the club was still relatively new and it had plenty of space for new members. ‘‘When I came to uni, I didn’t play any games, and then my boyfriend got me involved in this game, and then we played as a flat, and then all of our friends played together, and we were like, we should start a club. ‘‘So it kind of just sort of grew - like mould in a student flat.’’ The club organises local and regional gaming tournaments, and has weekly gaming sessions. Ms Kelly said gaming was a great way to escape the pressures of study and make new friends. ‘‘It’s very social. It’s also a competitive thing that brings people together and you all learn together - it’s quite good like that. ‘‘And it’s kind of a little bit addictive. I dream about gaming.’’ She said she was hoping to recruit some more females to the club because it was very male dominated at the moment. The OFGC stall was one of about 120 showing off their clubs on the reserve, and thousands visited throughout the day. Otago University Students’ Association marketing and communications manager Ingrid Roding said the event aimed to help students find activities that interested them. ‘‘It’s especially great for first-year students who are new to Dunedin or new to uni, and are trying to find their people - their community.’’ john.lewis@odt.co.nz