Chopper called out to crash on peninsula

A helicopter has been called out to a crash at the far end of Otago Peninsula tonight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a car had gone into a ditch on the road out to The Pyramids, near Papanui Inlet.

Crews from Portobello and Lookout Point were in attendance as were police and ambulance crews, he said.

About 9.45pm he said crews were on the scene and he had ‘‘no accurate information’’ about any injuries sustained in the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

She too could not immediately comment on any possible injuries.