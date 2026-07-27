Waitati teenager Jemimah McIlroy recently found herself sleeping on a stranger’s lawn after meeting him in a public toilet — all in the name of marathon swimming. Since the start of the year, the 19-year-old has undertaken a series of swimming-related challenges ahead of her attempt at crossing Cook Strait this summer. She has swumaround every island of Dunedin’s coast, won the women’s non-wetsuited category of the Whakatipu Legend winter swim and now she can tick off swimming from Glenorchy to Queenstown to the list of achievements. She was now suffering from “success fatigue”. “All the random stuff in the water has come to an end and I'm sad about i t . . . I’m trying to think of some more things to do. "I need something to keep me motivated.” On July 13, Miss McIlroy met a group of complete strangers to swim from Glenorchy to Queenstown. They swam an average of 10km for each of the five days it took them. Temperature-wise, it was a piece of cake. Miss McIlroy found Dunedin’s water colder than Lake Wakatipu this winter. The Otago Polytechnic sport and exercise student regularly does winter swimming around the city as training for her attempt at the Cook Strait marathon swim this summer. "So, Macandrew Bay is like 6.5˚C at the moment, which is crazy. Glenorchy was 10˚C and it dropped to 7.5˚C in Queenstown,” she said. She had never embarked on anything like this before — the week filled with swimming, or meeting up with strangers. “People were like worried about me aye, like ‘oh Jem, you're gonna get your organs harvested’.” On the second night, Miss McIlroy and her new friends met a man in a public toilet. That night they ended up sleeping on his lawn. "He was a great guy — then he like came and cheered us on at the end of the swim." Every night they were all “force-feeding” themselves an entire packet of pasta. "We had to like get calories down as we were swimming, too . . . lots of bananas, baby food and Red Bull,” she said. Miss McIlroy only learnt to swim when she was 15 as she wanted to compete in triathlons. However, after a running injury she concentrated on swimming. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz