Ukrainian Dunedin resident Olha Viazenko with Motrya the motanka (doll) in the Octagon for Ukrainian Independence Day on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Celebrating Ukraine Independence Day is a reminder of the lives lost in the war for a Ukrainian migrant now residing in Dunedin.

Olha Viazenko moved to Dunedin more than three years ago and has been meeting other Ukrainians in the Octagon every Saturday since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

She said in Ukraine, independence day celebrations were "huge".

Friends and family gathered to sing songs, talk and let off fireworks.

This year she was spending it with her "Saturday family", with whom she had become very close.

"During these years we have become friends and we meet with each other not only here but sometimes at home, hugging each other."

She said the group tried not to miss any Saturday.

"It’s always time to remind people that the war is still going on and we have relatives there.

"Ukrainians are being killed every day."

Having a Ukrainian community in Dunedin meant a lot to her, Ms Viazenko said.

"Some people might say that such kind of protests make no sense and we need to do more active stuff but I believe it’s really important to have these gatherings."

A lot of non-Ukrainians also showed up on Saturdays to offer support and kind words.

On Saturday protesters were selling some baking and handmade souvenirs to fundraise for the war effort in Ukraine.

The souvenirs included a wooden trident, which is on the coat of arms of Ukraine, and a large version of the traditional Ukrainian doll Motrya.

Ms Viazenko said the dolls were originally made from dry grass by mothers for their children to play with.

Over the years they had come to signify wellness and peace.

mark.john@odt.co.nz