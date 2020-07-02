Thursday, 2 July 2020

E-scooters need permits for Dunedin under bylaw

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. DCC
    1 Comment

    Lime Scooters have been used in Dunedin since January 2019. Photo: ODT files
    Lime Scooters have been used in Dunedin since January 2019. Photo: ODT files
    E-scooter businesses will need to get permits for Dunedin streets if a new bylaw gets the green light.

    Dunedin City Council community services general manager Simon Pickford said people raised safety concerns with the council when a commercial e-scooter scheme began trading in Dunedin.

    Lime Scooters started operations in the city in January last year.

    ''While there is a memorandum of understanding in place for this business, we began reviewing the bylaw to cover this type of commercial activity to address public safety concerns and have clear requirements for the future,'' Mr Pickford said.

    Under the proposed Trading in Public Places Bylaw, businesses such as e-scooter or bike rentals would require a permit and need to comply with conditions.

    The proposed bylaw also covers street performers such as buskers, fundraisers, footpath artists and other commercial users of footpaths, but would not mean a lot of change for most of these traders, he said.

    “Buskers, street fundraisers and footpath artists don’t pay a fee now and that wouldn’t change. They already need to have a permit or permission and we’d look to have a simple way for them to get permits.”

    There are no changes proposed to rules and conditions for mobile trading and temporary stall sites. This would be reviewed separately at a later date.

    The bylaw also puts forward two options to support a smokefree Dunedin - a discount for licensed premises with smokefree outdoor areas or making smokefree outdoor areas a requirement for commercial use of footpath permits.

    • People can have their say until 5pm on Monday, August 3, via dunedin.govt.nz/consultation or at DCC customer service centres and libraries. 

    1 Comment

    Comments

    David Thu, 02/07/2020 - 10:29am

    About time. The bye-law should also ban them from pavements but allow them to use the cycle paths (since few others use them).

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter