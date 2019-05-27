Christchurch gives green light to new scooter firms

Christchurch will soon be home to another two e-scooter operators.

The city already has 700 Lime scooters on its streets, with the California-based company this year given permission by the Christchurch City Council to add another 300.

From mid-June, Singapore based e-scooter company Beam will deploy 300 of its machines followed in spring by Wellington-based Flamingo, again with 300 of the scooters.

The council hoped the extra competition for Lime would be a positive thing for the city.

It planned to cap the total number of scooters at 1600.