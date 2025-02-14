Disruptive passenger forces Dunedin-bound plane to divert

Photo: Screenshot Fightradar

A "disruptive passenger" forced a flight from Auckland to Dunedin to divert to Wellington this morning.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said Flight NZ679 was diverted after the incident.

“Incidents like this are distressing for our customers and people, and we have zero tolerance for any disruptive behaviour onboard our aircraft.

“The aircraft was met by police in Wellington and is continuing on to Dunedin.”

The New Zealand Herald reported the flight stopped briefly at Wellington and a female passenger was taken off the plane in a wheelchair.