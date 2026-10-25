Saanvi Aarohi, 12, and Supriya Devi dance in the Merdian Mall on Sunday during Diwali celebrations organised by the Dunedin Indian Association. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Saanvi Aarohi, 12, and Supriya Devi dance in the Meridian Mall on Sunday during a Diwali event organised by the Dunedin Indian Association.

President Dr Rohit Jain said the free event in the mall, also held in the Golden Centre on Saturday, was promoting the association’s flagship Diwali event, to be held at the Edgar Centre next Sunday.

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, traditionally marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness and is celebrated annually by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

The event had been growing in popularity in recent years — last year’s event attracted an estimated 3500 people.

Dr Jain said Sunday’s free event would include street food, dance performances, henna tattoos and retail stalls.

“We are expecting quite a lot of people to come and enjoy and get a taste of Indian culture.”

Photo: Gerard O’Brien