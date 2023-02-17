Dunedin drink driver almost rams cop car

A 20-year-old man had a close shave with the law this morning when he almost collided with a police car while driving the wrong way up Cumberland St.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident happened at 2.25am.

‘‘He was going against the flow of traffic and almost crashed into a police vehicle.

‘‘We obviously stopped him, spoke to him, and he blew a breath alcohol level of 600mcg.’’

He said the man had been summonsed to appear in court.

About an hour earlier, at 1.10am, an 18-year-old man was stopped in Forth St after being spotted driving ‘‘at speed’’ in Dundas St.

Snr Sgt Bond said he blew 250mcg, and because he was under 20-years-old, he too would appear in the Dunedin District Court.