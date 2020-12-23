Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Dunedin man dies 8 days after wheelchair crash

    By John Lewis
    The man died after crashing his wheelchair into a boat shed on a Portobello Rd walking track. Photo: ODT files
    A man has died in Dunedin Hospital about a week after he crashed and fell onto the seawall in his wheelchair.

    Sergeant Aaron Burgess, of Dunedin, confirmed Michael James MacLeod (46), of Dunedin, died on Sunday after receiving life-threatening head injuries on December 12.

    Mr MacLeod was heading home on the Portobello Rd walking track, near Rose Hill Rd, when he lost control of his wheelchair about 10pm.

    The wheelchair left the track at speed and crashed down the seawall.

    Sgt Burgess said the man had been in the intensive care unit at Dunedin Hospital since the accident.

    The circumstances of his death were still under investigation, and the incident would be referred to the coroner.

    Family members gave tributes yesterday, saying: "We know you will now be running free," and "A limb has fallen from the family tree, who will be sadly missed".

    A funeral service will be held at Hope and Sons at 12.30pm tomorrow.

