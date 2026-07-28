The chaos caused by a Dunedin man’s loose deuce being shaken out on to the dance floor has made headlines across the globe.

After it was revealed yesterday a pit pooper left a large, steaming biohazard in the mosh pit of a Devilskin concert at the University of Otago’s Union Hall on Saturday, the story has floated across the world.

News sites in the United Kingdom, in the United States, and beyond have picked up the news.

American online media magazine Loudwire published a story under the headline “New Zealand Metal Show Ruined by ‘Huge Mess of S*** in the Pit’.”, and United Kingdom alternative music media company Louder had a headline that read “’And then everyone else starts vomiting’ Metal gig in New Zealand marred by extreme poo incident in moshpit”.

Devilskin themselves have got in the act and come up with a novel way of preventing repeat incidents.

On Tuesday morning the band posted a joke product dubbed the “Diaper of Doom”.

"After some unique feedback, we've taken it upon ourselves to provide Devilskin fans with the ultimate companion for your Be Like The River 10th Anniversary Tour experience!

"Devilskin's ‘Diaper of Doom’ has you covered front-to-back, start-to-finish.”

Their diapers promise would be pit-s***ters there would be an odour filter so “no one will smell your dirt’, they would be leak-proof, “so no one will smell your dirt,” and they would be fitted out with extra-warm lining, for those cold Otago nights.

On Saturday, the Devilskin concert descended into pure chaos after a “middle-aged man” reportedly shook a poo the size of a man’s shoe out his pant’s leg and on to the pit’s floor.

The Devilskin "Diaper of Doom". Photo: Facebook

A concert-goer, who declined to be named, told the Otago Daily Times the rancid stench triggered a vomit-fest.

“It was a rock and metal concert, so there was a lot of jumping.

“And then eventually someone must have, like, looked down and noticed that there was just a huge mess of s*** just completely spread all in the mosh pit, like, all over the floor."

The sight and circumstance must have proved too intense for many, as “one girl went bleh — just vomited . . . on the s***”.

That triggered more vomit’s to be added to the pile.

She said she saw the turd on the dance floor before it got stepped on and described it as “huge”.

Devilskin band members on stage at the University of Otago Union Hall during their concert at the weekend. Photo: Triebels Photography

“It was huge, like, massive. I haven’t seen one that big before.

"I thought it was some guy’s shoe, it was so big. It was unbelievable.”

The real victims were the “poor souls” who were left to clean the mess up.

“When this was happening, there’s people in the foyer and you would have thought someone had died.

“They were just bawling their eyes out — they were just hysterical.

“There was one lady with vomit in her hair, s*** on her legs and just crying, crying, crying.”

“Honestly, I have never seen anything go down like that at a concert before.”

Security and Dunedin police managed to track down “a middle-aged man” after he was identified by some concert-goers who witnessed him shaking “the log” out of his trouser leg in the mosh pit.

Police said they had not charged anyone in relation to the incident.

- Allied Media