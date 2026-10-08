The motorcyclist who sparked a Dunedin-wide search after fleeing police has been caught.

Police initially signalled for the rider to pull over while he was travelling in South Rd, South Dunedin, on Wednesday at 1.45pm, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers said.

He was being stopped by police for having no registration linked to the bike.

Instead of stopping, the man rode away at a low speed while crossing the centre line.

No other traffic was present, Const Stafford-Rogers said.

"The rider then attempted to mount the footpath by lifting the front wheel over the kerb.

"This was unsuccessful and the motorcycle tipped over on its side.”

The rider abandoned the motorcycle before running on foot towards Princes St by going down a bank near the Southern Cemetery.

Witnesses then saw the man stumble and fall, before he picked himself up and continued to run.

He was then last seen heading towards the Kensington area, Const Stafford-Rogers said.

Police units and police dogs were called in to search the area, but he was not located.

After police viewed some nearby CCTV, they identified the man and located him on Wednesday night.

He immediately admitted to the offending, Const Stafford-Rogers said.

The man was charged and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz