SuppliedAriadne, the Muscovy duck who has been on the run from her Mary St home, in Port Chalmers, for the past two weeks. Photo: Supplied A fugitive has been on the run for more than two weeks around Port Chalmers and continues to evade capture. At this stage, the escapee, known only as Ariadne, is considered winged but not dangerous — unless you fail to give her a piece of your sandwich. The Muscovy duck escaped through a hole in the perimeter fence at her Mary St slammer about two weeks ago, while warden Noelani Grandona Dawson was on holiday. She has been on the waddle ever since, stealing leafy greens from gardens around the community. SuppliedAriadne on the waddle around Port Chalmers. Photo: Supplied Despite multiple sightings and a handful of attempts at apprehending her, residents on social media said she was “very street savvy” and knew how to evade capture. One Port Chalmers resident said he went to a lot of trouble to try to net Ariadne and he very nearly had her in his grasp. “But it was not having its freedom curtailed and flew into the water looking very smug.” Another person, who suggested Ariadne would make a good “duck stew” if he managed to catch her, was met with outrage from the Port Chalmers community, which appears to be very fond of her and rooting for her success on the run. Mrs Grandona Dawson said the hole in the fence had since been repaired and if anyone was able to apprehend Ariadne, she would be grateful if they put her back in her yard at 5 Mary St. She said the best chance of catching her was to lure her in with her favourite food — peas. john.lewis@odt.co.nz