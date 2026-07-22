Expo providing pathways to the future

While many were looking for advice on future careers and job opportunities, Xavier Liddell was looking at going camping. The 20-year-old Otago Polytechnic civil engineering student is nearing the end of his degree, and rather than dive headfirst into his chosen profession, he thought it was important to take a short break first. So at the Employment Expo in the polytechnic’s Student Hub yesterday, he made a beeline straight for the Camp Leaders New Zealand stall to see if he could get a job working at an American summer camp. “My dad did it when he was younger, and I think it's a way to have a break after studying, to go over and get a bit of travel experience, meet a whole bunch of people from all over the world, and get some leadership experience. “I’m graduating this year and it's fair to say, I need a bit of a break. “It's definitely been very stressful at times with exams and stuff, and it'd be quite nice just to have a couple of months off, before going straight into a job. “It’ll mean I’m fresh and ready to go — there’s no point starting a new job, burnt out.” Camp Leaders programme co-ordinator Penny Thorpe said Mr Liddell was not the odd one out. “Most people we get on board, are ones that have just finished their studies and they don't necessarily want to go into a career straight away. “They want to go do something different, do a bit of travel — so we give them an opportunity to go overseas, work, gain some hands-on experience, but then also have the opportunity to travel around the United States”. © Allied MediaOtago Polytechnic architecture student Nathan Mirfin talks with New Zealand Defence Force recruiters at the Otago Polytechnic Employment Expo yesterday. Photo: Linda Robertson Hundreds attended the Employment Expo yesterday, where more than 30 employers, organisations and recruitment agencies had stalls offering career advice, and direct access to job and internship opportunities. Stallholders included Port Otago, OceanaGold, Cook Brothers Construction, Fulton Hogan, WellSouth, the Department of Corrections, the New Zealand Defence Force, Tūhura Otago Museum and Healthcare Australia. Another similar event, called Vaka Moana, aimed at prospective Pasifika students and their whānau, will be held on August 5. john.lewis@odt.co.nz