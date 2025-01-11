Former Dunedin woman forced to flee LA home

A US flag flutters amid the remains of burnt buildings in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of west Los Angeles as powerful winds fuelling devastating wildfires in the area forced people to evacuate parts of the city. PHOTO: REUTERS

A former Dunedin woman and her family were forced to evacuate as an "inferno" threatened their Los Angeles home.

Five massive wildfires have menaced Los Angeles — killing at least 10 people and destroying nearly 10,000 buildings.

The Palisades fire on the city's western flank and the Eaton fire in the east already rank as the most destructive in the city’s history, consuming 13,750 hectares and turning entire neighbourhoods to ash.

Katja Ackerley. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin-raised and educated Katja Ackerley is New Zealand’s consul-general to Los Angeles. She and her family were among more than 180,000 people ordered to evacuate areas of the city threatened by fire.

Her father, Emeritus Prof Chris Ackerley, of Dunedin, spoke to her on Thursday night (NZ time) and said he was reassured to hear she and her family were safe.

"They were staying in a hotel in downtown Los Angeles which, at the moment, is well out of trouble," he said.

"I got into a bit of a panic [on Thursday] when the fires just really blew up after a few days of sort of fairly regular horror — it suddenly just turned into an inferno."

Emeritus Prof Ackerley said the consul-general’s official residence was in an evacuation zone near the Palisades fire and flames had come within 500m of the house.

"Katja was close enough to be under threat, but far enough away for nothing awful to have happened, thank God."

Her children’s school had been damaged in the fire, and some of their classmates’ homes were destroyed, he said.

"I don't imagine for a moment that anybody anticipated it being quite this bad.

"But, of course, it could also be a lot worse and it could actually get a lot worse."

His daughter had told him the firefighting efforts were consuming huge amounts of water and he was worried this could be an issue in the future.

"This is the the winter season, with the dry season is still ahead, and California — with its tradition of having real problems with water — that doesn't bode too well for the future," he said.

A firefighter sits on a chair amid the remains of a burnt structure along the Pacific Coast Highway. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meanwhile, former Invercargill woman Helen Lindsay Henderson, a singer and songwriter who has been living in Los Angeles for 40 years, said the "apocalyptic" fires were the worst she had ever seen.

"I've had a lot of messages from my friends and family in Invercargill.

"I mean, I'm safe, but it's the worst thing I've ever seen happening to LA. This is catastrophic. It's apocalyptic."

Invercargill born Helen Lindsay Henderson (right) with her daughter Lilly Donnell. Between them they know about 30 people who had been affected by the fires. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ms Henderson said the area where she lived, Westwood near the University California Los Angeles (UCLA), was not affected but the region where the fire was raging was where the majority of residents went to enjoy their spare time.

Her daughter, Lilly Donnell, used to go to school in the affected area, she said.

"That area going up Pacific Coast Highway towards Malibu and with the Santa Monica mountains on your right, that's our backyard. It's where we go with the kids on a Sunday, ... or just do walks.

"My daughter went to school in Pacific Palisades ... four of her best friends [and] their parents still live there. Well, two of them, their houses are gone.

"We must know between us 30 people whose houses are gone."

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said there were no known fatalities or injuries to the 55 New Zealanders registered as being in Los Angeles.

"We continue to encourage all New Zealanders in Los Angeles to register their travel on SafeTravel and pass this message on to any New Zealanders who may not be registered with us."

The New Zealand Consulate’s physical office was closed on advice from local authorities, but the consulate remained operational as staff were working remotely.

"New Zealanders in the affected area, or areas potentially affected by the fires, should follow the advice of the local authorities, including any evacuation orders."