SUBSCRIBERDunedinFrom crate to church pews: retired greyhound Tara enjoys a blessed new lifeNew greyhound owners (from left) Edward and Leonardo Grove, 10, and Serena Huang give their dog Tara a pat while Rosie the English springer spaniel waits for her turn during the Francistide Blessing of the Animals in honour of St Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals at St Paul’s Cathedral. Photo: Gerard O'BrienLaine PriestleyReporterSunday, October 4, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO