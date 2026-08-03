Councils looking into potential mergers should not have to face “irrelevant costs” or carry out work likely to be redundant, the government has been told.

The message came from Local Government New Zealand’s members, who questioned the point of councils being required to publicly consult on how they represented communities if they were unlikely to exist in their current form.

They passed a remit asking for the government to remove a legal obligation about that.

Waikato District Mayor Aksel Bech said reorganisation of councils was inspired by the government — it should consider unintended consequences and empower councils to avoid wasting ratepayer money, he said.

“If councils are forced to consult in coming months, communities will rightly be wondering why they’re being asked about representation arrangements beyond this triennium, if a council will not exist in its current form.”

Consultation around representation reviews could be costly and it was similar for audit of long-term plans that might be irrelevant, he said.

“We’re really saying, please don’t make us do dumb stuff.”

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said councils had raised concerns about representation reviews “and we recognise they are an issue”.

“I’m open to making changes that remove bureaucracy and unnecessary costs on council,” he said.

Councils have been pitching merger proposals to the government under what is known as the “Head Start” programme.

Others could wait to see what eventuates from a backstop process where reorganisation arrangements might be imposed from Wellington.

LGNZ members called for the government to provide targeted financial support to help councils implement reform, including reform of resource management and the drive to simplify local government.

LGNZ president and Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said ratepayers should not be expected to carry the full burden of implementing reforms directed by the government.

Mr Watts said councils participating in the Head Start pathway should set out any barriers to implementation, such as where councils seek changes to statutory obligations.

“Any regulatory relief asked for would then need to be considered when a new government forms after the 2026 general election.”

The Otago Daily Times asked how reorganisation of local government might affect plans to bring in a cap on rates increases.

Mr Watts pointed to a transition period before the full regulatory model around rates capping would be implemented in July 2029.

“This staged approach has been announced early to support councils’ consideration of how they will account for this, and the government’s spatial and environment planning reforms ahead of those coming into force.”