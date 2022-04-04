Southern Covid numbers: 958 cases, one death

There are 958 new Southern community cases of Covid-19 to report today as well as one new Covid-related death.

According to MoH figures, the South has seen a total of 38,887 in the current outreak.

Of these 7940 are active, 30,935 are recovered.

The SDHB revealed this afternoon where today's new cases were located:

63 new cases in Central Otago

45 new cases in Clutha

320 new cases in Dunedin

35 new cases in Gore

210 new cases in Invercargill

138 new cases in Queenstown-Lakes

94 new cases in Southland

50 new cases in Waitaki

The number of active cases by council area are:

546 active cases in Central Otago

390 active cases in Clutha

2263 active cases in Dunedin

325 active cases in Gore

1996 active cases in Invercargill

1125 active cases in Queenstown-Lakes

826 active cases in Southland

460 active cases in Waitaki

The Ministry of Health said earlier today there were 33 people with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

The Southern District Health Board confirmed there were 16 in Dunedin Hospital, 13 in Southland Hospital, one in Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown and two in Dunstan Hospital.

Officials are still calling on people to get their boosters in order to keep hospitalisations low.

More than 97% of the South have now received a double dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Currently 75% of those eligible for their booster dose have received it.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said although for many an Omicron infection is mild, this is due to the booster.

“The reason for a mild illness is because of having received a booster vaccine. Having your booster vaccine doesn't just mean you are more likely to have a mild illness, it decreases the likelihood that you will end up in hospital because of Covid-19 infection.”