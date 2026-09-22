SUBSCRIBERDunedinHigh-powered universities group visits DunedinUniversity bigwigs enjoy their time at the University of Otago campus as part of the Matariki Network of Universities conference. Pictured from left are University of Tubingen vice-president for international strategy, diversity and university culture Jozsef Fortagh, Queen's University vice-provost, global engagement Ann Tierney, Durham University vice-chancellor Karen O'Brien, Otago University vice-chancellor Grant Robertson, Uppsala University vice-chancellor Anders Hagfeldt and University of the Western Cape vice-chancellor Robert Balfour. Photo: Gerard O'BrienMatthew LittlewoodReporterTuesday, September 22, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO