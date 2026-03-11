Paul Neumann has repeatedly loitered in areas from which he is prohibited. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery A high-risk sex offender has been jailed again for flouting a court order. Paul Thomas Neumann, 64, was made subject to an Extended Supervision Order (ESO) in 2017 after serving 10 years behind bars for sex crimes against young girls. Such decade-long orders are only imposed when there is a need for Corrections to keep close tabs on high-risk offenders in the community. Neumann was back in the Dunedin District Court again yesterday where he pleaded guilty to his third and fourth breaches of the ESO in the past 18 months. The court heard on October 22 he had parked outside the Dunedin City Library and walked to George St to have some photographic film developed. Counsel Philip Ross said Neumann perused the photos while in his car, which constituted loitering in a prohibited zone under the terms of his order. "I knew I wasn’t supposed to be in the area. I thought it would be all right to park there," the defendant later explained. The following month, he was the passenger in a vehicle which passed through another exclusion zone. "While the encroachment might be, on the surface ... not serious, overall his compliance is required for the public interest," Judge Hermann Retzlaff said. Last year, Neumann was convicted of breaching the ESO by loitering near the Oval and for leaving his address during his curfew period to pick up his car from a mechanic. The court heard he had previously received warnings about his non-compliance before charges were eventually laid. He later breached again by going to The Warehouse, in contravention of his ESO. The court heard Neumann’s order was set to expire in November 2027 but there was expected to be an application by Corrections to extend that further. For a court to grant that, it must be satisfied the defendant continued to represent a serious risk to the community. Yesterday, Judge Retzlaff sentenced Neumann to two months’ imprisonment. Because he had been locked up since December, he would be immediately released, the court heard. rob.kidd@odt.co.nz