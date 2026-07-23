Since a 105-year-old Edmund Anscombe-designed home was demolished earlier this year, signs have gone up on this Stuart St site labelling it as a new carpark. The property is owned by Elim Group which initially lodged an application to turn it into a multi-unit apartment building. Attempts to contact Elim Group have been unsuccessful, so it is not known whether the plans to turn it into apartments will still go ahead. The original house was built in 1919, for Dunedin businessman Alex Haynes and his family, as an interwar English Domestic Revival-style house. Report: John Lewis/Photo: Linda Robertson