When Sarah Al-Shanfari’s scholarship to study at the University of Otago was terminated by the Oman government, she thought she might go homeless. She tells Tim Scott about coming to terms with her gender identity in a homeland that would never accept her. A transgender student who had her scholarship to study in Dunedin terminated by the Oman government says she could face the death penalty if she ever returned home. “You’re talking about imprisonment for a really long time and extremely harsh conditions in prisons, talking about rape and being physically abused, and capital punishment at the very worst.” Sarah Al-Shanfari Sarah Al-Shanfari has been studying at the University of Otago for a year and a-half after being awarded a commerce scholarship from the Government of the Sultanate of Oman. But that scholarship was last month terminated seemingly for her affiliation with UniQ Otago, the student queer social and advocacy club of which Sarah is president. The termination was conveyed in an email, seen by the Otago Daily Times, from the Cultural Attaché of the Sultanate of Oman in Canberra, who administered the scholarship. In the days that followed, Sarah said her mental health plummeted and her future was left completely uncertain. “I could have literally gone homeless, that’s how bad it was,” she said. The four-year scholarship, including tuition fees and living and travel allowances, was worth an estimated $340,000. The email — addressed to Sarah’s deadname (assigned name at birth) — gave no reason for the termination. It was preceded by a warning which, when translated from Arabic to English, said her participation in a club had violated the guidelines for overseas scholarships. The Omani student charter advised students to not be swayed by practices alien to their culture, principles and values. Its guidelines also stated to refrain from advocating for or promoting organisations that conflicted with state policies. Sarah said she had spoken with a solicitor and, as she was currently an asylum seeker, there was no immediate risk of her being deported back to Oman. She had already applied for refugee status, but this could take years to be processed. And if she stopped studying, she would also lose her student visa. Sarah appealed directly to Vice-Chancellor Grant Robertson for advice the same day her scholarship was terminated. Days later, she was offered a $15,000 Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship for semester two this year. While grateful, Sarah said it was still a complete unknown whether she would be studying next year. “I have no idea how or whether I’ll be able to afford it.” Because she did not have refugee status, Sarah said she could not access StudyLink nor Job Seeker benefits. Returning to Oman was off the table. If she did, the best case scenario would be unemployment and “continuous judgement and harassment”. The worst case: “You’re talking about imprisonment for a really long time and extremely harsh conditions in prisons, talking about rape and being physically abused, and capital punishment at the very worst.” It was more likely she would be killed now she had spoken out, Sarah said. Amnesty International’s latest annual “The State of the World’s Human Rights” report said restrictions on freedom of expression in Oman had increased. The Sultan of Oman ratified a new citizenship law in February allowing authorities to revoke Omani citizenship from people who verbally or physically “offend” Oman or the Sultan, or who belonged to groups that embraced principles or beliefs that “harm the interests” of Oman. Harmony Haine, one of Sarah’s close friends, said they had always known the scholarship could be terminated, and it was all the more shocking when it did. The Oman government hardly even gave a reason and were pretty vague about it. “For Sarah, university is everything,” Harmony said. “It’s her dream, it’s what she wants to do. “When the possibility of that went away, it was like her whole meaning of life was gone.” Not only was Sarah the Dux of her high school, she was also the top student in her foundation studies programme last year and, the day after her scholarship was terminated, found out she had made the honours board. Asked what it thought of Sarah’s situation, a University of Otago spokesperson said it did not comment on individual students. The Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship was awarded to students who demonstrated academic excellence. It currently enroled international students from more than 100 countries, and to study at the university they must have a student visa issued by the New Zealand government. These students paid international student fees and, in some cases, these fees were funded by their government “to enable them to receive a world-class education”, the spokesperson said. “We currently have 26 students from Oman whose fees are paid for by their government. “We do not receive any other funding from the Oman government for these students or for any other purpose.” The ODT asked if the university felt comfortable accepting money from countries such as Oman — where, for example, homosexuality was punishable by up to three years imprisonment — and if so, why; and if it was considering reviewing its policy around accepting money from the country. The university did not answer. [Missing Credit]After realising she was transgender at age 14, Sarah Al-Shanfari said the most difficult part became figuring out how she was going to get out of Oman. Photo: Supplied “I didn’t want these years to go to waste being someone who’s not me.” Sarah said she had known she was transgender since she was 14 years old. It was a hard thing for a young teenager to comprehend, especially because of the lack of access to information and resources. But when the realisation sunk in, the most difficult part became figuring out how she was going to get out of Oman. “I knew that there was no way in hell I’d be accepted, and I’d have to go,” Sarah said. “I tired to push it away for a while, just ignore it and try to just forget about it, but my mental health kept getting worse.” Her main goal became to get out to any other country. “It didn’t really matter which country — I just needed to get out of there.” Her family was at the lower end of income, so the only way out was to get good grades and go abroad on a government-funded scholarship. She was named Dux of her high school and, at 17 years old, moved to Dunedin on such a scholarship. Sarah said she thought she would be closeted for the entirety of her degree. But when she arrived in Dunedin, she realised university was a place where you were supposed to be yourself and figure out who you were as a person. “I didn’t want these years to go to waste being someone who’s not me.” Sarah described coming out as dipping her toes in the water to see how public she could be “before things go wrong”. She recalled attending Pride On The Lawn, in O-Week, and seeing rainbow flags out in public — something that could land you in prison in Oman. She lived with a Dunedin host family for her first semester, which helped acclimate her to New Zealand culture. They were the first people Sarah came out to. A week later, her host mother helped her to pick out clothes. By the summer of 2025, “I actually started feeling like myself”, Sarah said. “Every day I wake up, it’s something I think about. “It’s like, wow, I’m here and I can be who I am and I literally won’t get imprisoned or beheaded because I’m trans. “It’s something I don't take for granted.” Counsellors and academic advisers all advised Sarah that her situation was incredibly unique and, as long as her grades were good, she believed she would remain enroled. Towards the end of last year, a co-president position at UniQ became available. Aware of the risks, she took the role anyway out of a desire to support anyone else who was experiencing the same emotions as her. She later became the club’s sole president. A whole year passed and everything seemed to be going fine. But in the middle of semester one this year, Sarah received an “ominous” phone call from her academic representative. “She started by saying, ‘oh there’s a rumour of your name being associated with UniQ and all that. “I kind of played dumb, I’d like to think I did a good job at the time.” She received the warning about a week later. Even after that, Sarah said she did not want to leave the club without a president. She had known from the start there was some risk as the role might mean some public appearances. “It was always in the back of my mind, the possibility that they’ll find out and then they’ll sack me.” That possibility began to feel like an inevitability, and it affected her mental health. “I had so many counsellors and support people just trying to support me, but they just had nothing to say. “I tell people about my situation and how sad it is and how I’m struggling, but almost always I got the response of like, ‘Wow, this is so unique. I’ve never heard of this before’. “That slowly kind of became disappointing to hear. It felt like I am too f...ed up to the point where no one can help me.” The termination email arrived a day before her next monthly allowance came out. She had received no communication from the attaché since, and it felt like she had committed some kind of “big crime”. Sarah had believed she would only receive a warning or a “slap on the wrist”, and that would be it. To have a scholarship cancelled would mean doing something really bad, and would be like leaving a student abroad with no way to get home, she said. “Because I didn’t do anything, that was like the worst part of it. “It felt so unbelievable — I’m literally top of my class, I’m on the honours board and I still got sacked anyway.” She believed the main reason her scholarship was terminated was because the Oman government did not want a student representing them in the way she had been. “Isn’t a scholarship supposed to be about being a scholar, literally just about the education and giving people access to education? “That’s why these scholarships get handed out, because people who are doing so good academically deserve to continue studying, despite how disadvantaged they may be. “It definitely felt f...ed up that my government, at least, was involving its politics into my education and my livelihood.” [Missing Credit]People gather in the Octagon in June to rally against a proposed law that would define ‘‘woman’’ and ‘‘man’’ in all legislation. Photo: Gerard O'Brien Days after her scholarship was terminated, Sarah attended and spoke at a rally in the Octagon protesting New Zealand First’s proposed law that would define “woman” and “man” in all legislation. It was “disgusting” that transgender people were being weaponised politically “when we’re just trying to live”, Sarah said. “Look at me, for example — I’m literally just trying to live and not to go back home and get killed or be imprisoned because I’m trans.” While the Oman government’s actions were “f...ed up”, Sarah said she knew the other students who had scholarships also just wanted an education. They should not be disadvantaged in any way, and it was probably a difficult thing for the University of Otago to consider. “I’m really glad that the university has backed me up, but at the same time, what about other students? “What if someone else is closeted and they fear coming out? How is that going to work? “It’s all very complicated and delicate.” Need help? OutLine Aotearoa: 0800 OUTLINE (0800 688 5463) Need to talk?: 1737, free 24/7 phone and text number OUSA student Support: 262 Leith Walk, Dunedin; 9am-4.30pm, Mon-Fri tim.scott@odt.co.nz