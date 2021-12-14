Dunedin’s Aaron Lodge Holiday Park has been sold to Kainga Ora for a housing development. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Kainga Ora is planning a new housing development at the site of a Dunedin holiday park.

But details about the size of the development or when it will be ready for residents remain unclear.

A letter sent to neighbours this week outlined Kainga Ora’s purchase of Aaron Lodge Holiday Park in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

Kainga Ora planned to redevelop the site to provide "warm, dry homes for people in need", the letter, sent by community engagement and partnerships manager Nicola Pinfold, said.

As of last month, 360 people were on the waiting list for public housing in Dunedin.

The development was still in the early planning stages and it was unclear how many homes would be built there, Ms Pinfold said.

"But we are committed to designing good-quality homes and open spaces, and urban design that brings the best outcomes for people living here, and the wider community."

There was no clear timeframe for when work would start, but it was unlikely ground work would begin until 2023.

Kainga Ora would keep the community informed through regular updates, the letter stated.

In response to Otago Daily Times queries yesterday, Kainga Ora Otago-Southland regional director Kerrie Young said the site was listed for sale on the open market and was identified as having housing development potential.

It met Kainga Ora’s criteria such as accessibility, proximity to services and amenities, and financial viability, she said.

"We are now considering a number of interim uses of the site while detailed planning, design work and consenting processes are undertaken for redevelopment.

"We will keep the community well informed about any plans for the site."

Kainga Ora could not disclose the purchase price at this stage, but that would be made publicly available at a later date, she said.

An April real estate listing for the park advertised the lease for $995,000, and the freehold and business for $4.5million.

A staff member at a nearby business said he was aware of the plans, and thought the site was ideal for that kind of development.

"Good on them," he said.

The ODT recently reported a series of Kainga Ora housing projects in the Dunedin area were scheduled to be completed by the middle of next year.

Construction has started in Queen St, Forfar St and Church St, all in Mosgiel, and those projects are due to be completed in mid-2022.

Building is due to start in Murray St and Oban St, Mosgiel, early next year.

Those projects will collectively deliver 17 homes, or 21 bedrooms.

- daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz