King's High School Senior Prizegiving 2023

Kings High School dux Massimo Pezzuto

Students were recognised for their achievements in the King's High School senior school prizegiving.

Prestige Awards

Jayden Burgess: top year 11 student scholarship; Blake Carter: King’s man of the year award; Archer Dovey: cultural leadership trophy; Ted Menzies: top year 12 student scholarship; Dylan Pledger: contribution to the spirit of the school cup; Liam Thorne: all-round excellence prize; John Warman: all-round academic excellence prize; Alex MacDonald: proxime accessit; Massimo Pezzuto: dux, independent thought and critical thinking award, outstanding service and school leadership award.

Accelerant Awards

Jayden Burgess (top year 11 in year 12 chemistry); Nathan Everett (top year 11 in year 12 biology); Benjamin Paton (top year 11 in year 12 history); Nic Schollum (top year 11 in year 12 physics); Seva Solomatenko (top year 11 in year 11 maths); Tristan Brown (top year 12 in year 13 classical studies); Connor Gray (top year 12 in year 13 physics); Connor Knights (top year 12 in year 13 history); Ted Menzies (top year 12 in year 13 biology); Hemi Tokona (top year 12 in year 13 Te Reo Māori); Paddy Tyrrell (top year 12 in year 13 chemistry).

Year 13

Caellan Agnew (merit classical studies, English, history, University of Otago Donna-Rose McKay entrance scholarship); Yousuf Ahmed (department prize digital technology, excellence digital technology, merit chemistry, English, calculus, physics, University of Otago Vice Chancellor’s scholarship for international students, Oestreicher bronze); Zandar Beker (merit digital technology, Oestreicher silver); Lewis Bonney (excellence digital technology, merit English, art design); Josh Buchanan (excellence classical studies, digital technology, merit business studies, calculus, physics, University of Otago Māori entrance scholarship, Oestreicher silver); Jack Caldwell (excellence physical education, merit English, Oestreicher bronze); Lewis Cameron (department prize business studies, technology, excellence technology, merit physics, Oestreicher silver); Blake Carter (special prize school council, excellence chemistry, English, calculus, merit physical education, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Trent Chalmers (special prize visual arts; department prize art design, excellence art design, art painting, merit English, physical education, Oestreicher gold); Harry Collie (excellence English, geography, merit physical education, University of Otago 150th entrance scholarship, Oestreicher gold); Nathan Coombes-Virtue (merit business studies, classical studies, geography); Zachary Diehl (merit outdoor pursuits, Oestreicher bronze); Archer Dovey (department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence Te Reo Māori, art painting, merit food and nutrition, Oestreicher bronze); Adam Dunlop (excellence business studies, merit biology, economics, physical education, Oestreicher silver); Philjoseph Elisara (department prize tourism); Caleb Flaherty (Oestreicher bronze); Ricky Fung (University of Otago 150th entrance scholarship, Oestreicher bronze); James Guildford (merit design and visual communication, English, geography); Fletcher Hall (excellence chemistry, statistics, art painting, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Max Hodgins (excellence calculus, Oestreicher bronze); Quinten Holland (merit biology, English, calculus, physical education, University of Otago Vice Chancellor’s scholarship for international students, Oestreicher bronze); Jack Ingram (merit calculus, music, physics); Murray Irvine (merit biology, English, physical education); Lintong Jiang (excellence digital technology, English, merit physics, University of Otago new frontiers scholarship); Casey Jowsey (merit drama, Oestreicher bronze); Stefan Keller (department prize music, music technology, excellence music, music technology, art design, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher bronze); Chris Klemetson (merit art photography, Oestreicher bronze); Shota Kozakai (merit business studies, English, statistics); Tom Lewis (merit physical education, technology, Oestreicher bronze); Johan Lokman (merit biology, physical education, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship, Oestreicher bronze); Alex MacDonald (department prize calculus, art photography, excellence biology, chemistry, calculus, statistics, merit art photography, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Jak Macdonald (merit business studies, physical education, University of Otago 150th entrance scholarship, Oestreicher bronze); Andre Mata’afa (University of Otago pacific peoples’ scholarship); Sean McCabe (excellence history, statistics, merit English, art painting, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship. Oestreicher gold); Tyler Metua (excellence calculus, merit chemistry, physics, technology); Ricco Mosen (merit classical studies, history, University of Otago Māori entrance scholarship, Oestreicher bronze); Daksh Pattanshetti (special prize for most improved year 13 maths, Oestreicher silver); Massimo Pezzuto (special prize for humanities, geography, department prize classical studies, French, geography, excellence classical studies, English, French, geography, history, University of Otago excellence entrance scholarship, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Dylan Pledger (department prize accounting, excellence accounting, technology, merit calculus, physical education, University of Otago Māori entrance scholarship, Oestreicher gold); Corey Pope (excellence classical studies, digital technology, merit calculus, physics, University of Otago Vice Chancellor’s scholarship, Oestreicher gold); Reuben Potgieter (excellence physical education, merit chemistry, English, calculus, physics, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship, Oestreicher gold); Chay-Hong Rasmey-Suos (excellence calculus, merit classical studies, physics), Nikhil Rawat (merit chemistry, statistics, music, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship, Oestreicher bronze); Keiran Read (merit geography, history, statistics, Oestreicher silver); Fhang (Siravich) Sirisopapong (department prize design and visual communication, excellence design and visual communication); Jack Soal (department prize physical education. Excellence physical education, merit biology, calculus, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship, Oestreicher bronze); Josh Sobrevilla (department prize economics, excellence economics, merit accounting, statistics, Oestreicher gold); Zander Stockenstroom (merit art design) Oestreicher bronze); Keenan Tan (department prize food and nutrition, excellence food and nutrition, art painting, merit calculus, physics, Oestreicher bronze); Liam Thorne (department prize Japanese, Spanish, excellence biology, chemistry, Japanese, Spanish, merit physics, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow scholarship, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Howard (Hok Yin) Tin (department prize technology, art painting, excellence calculus, technology, art painting, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Corbin Tuwairua (merit physical education, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze); Kalani Vanisi (department prize outdoor pursuits); John Warman (department prize drama, English, excellence English, statistics, merit drama, University of Otago 150th entrance scholarship, Oestreicher silver); Mitchell Wheeler (excellence technology, merit business studies, physical education, physics, Oestreicher silver); Ben Wood (merit calculus, physical education, technology, Oestreicher silver); Damien Wylie (excellence calculus, merit chemistry, music, physics, Oestreicher gold); Keisuke Yasuda (merit Japanese, University of Otago Vice Chancellor’s scholarship for international students, Oestreicher bronze).

Year 12

Finn Abey (excellence biology, merit English, maths, physics, Oestreicher gold); Jonty Allan (merit business studies, physics, Oestreicher silver); Rocky Allan (excellence history, merit accounting, English, geography, physics, Oestreicher gold); Mark Raven Almonte (special prize for most improved year 12 maths, merit design and visual communication); Jacob Anderson (department prize French, merit English, French, physical education, Oestreicher gold); Jack Aubin (excellence biology, English geography, maths, merit chemistry, physics, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Amos Bethel (department prize art design, excellence art design); Aidan Blair (excellence art design, art painting, Oestreicher silver); Fergus Blair (excellence biology, merit earth and space science, English, geography, physical education); Riley Boylan (department prize physical education, excellence business studies, physical education, merit maths, Oestreicher silver); Eric Bracey (merit level 3 biology, classical studies, English); Tristan Brown (excellence level 3 classical studies, English, maths, merit biology, physics, Oestreicher silver); Conor Casey (department prize history, level 3 media studies, excellence digital technology, English, history, merit maths, level 3 media studies, physics, Oestreicher silver); Thomas Clark (excellence design and visual communication, merit maths, physics, Oestreicher bronze); Joel Cook (excellence physical education, Oestreicher bronze); Sean Coward (department prize tourism, Oestreicher gold); Ashane De Silva (excellence maths, merit digital technology, English, music technology, physics, Oestreicher bronze); Carter Dermody (department prize biology, excellence biology, digital technology, English, maths, merit chemistry, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher bronze); Deakin Eckhoff (merit English, geography, physical education, Oestreicher bronze); Aisea Fakataha (Oestreicher silver); Karne Gabbott (department prize outdoor pursuits, excellence outdoor pursuits); Michael Gardner (department prize digital technology, excellence accounting, digital technology, art photography, merit English, maths, Oestreicher bronze); Jack Gladding (excellence business studies, English, Oestreicher bronze); Kohl Goodfellow (department prize music, merit business studies, English); Connor Gray (special prize across the sciences, department prize level 3 physics, excellence level 3 chemistry, level 3 calculus, level 3 physics, art painting, merit English, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Joshua Gray (department prize music technology, excellence English, geography, merit music technology, art painting, Oestreicher silver); Alex Harold (excellence biology, physical education, merit earth and space science, English, geography); Cam Harris (excellence maths, merit chemistry, physics, Oestreicher gold); Harry Hawken (excellence physical education, merit biology, maths); Aleksander Hay (excellence history, merit accounting, economics, English, Oestreicher gold); Charlie Heller (merit business studies, English, physical education, Oestreicher bronze); Sam Hickling (merit English, geography, level 3 history); Emmanuel Highsted (department prize art photography, excellence technology, art painting, art photography, merit digital technology, Oestreicher silver); Max Holgate (excellence physical education, merit accounting maths, physics, Oestreicher gold); Sam Hyde (merit biology, English, physical education, physics); Sora Ishikawa (merit economics, English, geography, maths, technology, Oestreicher silver); Hugh Jack (department prize classical studies, Spanish, excellence level 3 biology, classical studies, English, level 3 calculus, Spanish, merit chemistry, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Cole Jefferies (merit business studies, English, geography, outdoor pursuits); Jaxon Kennedy (department prize economics, excellence accounting, earth and space science, economics, geography, history, merit English, rector’s commendation for all-round excellence, Oestreicher silver); Connor Knights (department prize level 3 history, excellence level 3 history, merit biology, digital technology, Oestreicher bronze); Samuel Knowles (department prize level 3 economics, excellence business studies, level 3 economics, physical education, merit maths, physics, Oestreicher bronze); Jayden (Fong Chun) Koon (merit Japanese, Oestreicher gold); Isaac Kramers (department prize physical education, excellence history, physical education, merit business studies, English, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher gold); Cameron Laing (merit physical education, physics, Oestreicher silver); Luca Macnee (department prize music, merit English); Quinn Mair (merit physical education, Oestreicher bronze); Taufa Makanesi (excellence physical education, merit history, maths, technology, Oestreicher silver); James Marshall (department prize design and visual communication, technology, excellence design and visual communication, technology, art design, Oestreicher bronze); Xavier Masaki (excellence technology, merit English, Oestreicher bronze); Tyler McCleery (merit biology, business studies, English); Hamish McEwan (excellence physics, merit English, history, maths); Caleb McGuire (department prize Japanese, merit English, Japanese, Oestreicher silver); Ted Menzies (special prize science, creative writing, department prize level 3 biology, English, geography, level 3 statistics, art painting, excellence level 3 biology, chemistry, English, geography, level 3 statistics, art painting, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Luke Milmine (department prize electronics); Samuel Mitchell (department prize digital technology, excellence biology, digital technology, English, geography, level 3 calculus, physics, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Danny Moore (excellence classical studies, physical education, physics, merit maths); Luke Murray (department prize business studies, chemistry, excellence chemistry, English, maths, physics, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Jake Palmer (merit English, physical education, technology); Joey Pemberton (excellence earth and space science, history, merit accounting, English); Juandre Rademeyer (excellence maths, physics, merit level 3 chemistry, English, Oestreicher gold); Harvey Rawlings (department prize drama, excellence digital technology, English, merit drama, geography, Oestreicher gold), Logan Scarf-Miller (Oestreicher bronze); Marinus Schrader (excellence earth and space science, geography, merit accounting, economics, English, Oestreicher bronze); Joshua Scott (excellence physical education, technology, merit geography, maths, physics, Oestreicher gold); Hasan Sheikh (excellence classical studies, merit business studies, digital technology, English, maths); Misha Shipin (excellence digital technology, English, merit history, maths); Krishna Singh (excellence history, merit biology, English, level 3 statistics, Oestreicher silver); Carter Smith (excellence English, geography, maths, technology, merit chemistry, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Shane Sreedhar (excellence art painting, merit English, maths, physics, Oestreicher silver); James Stewart (excellence maths, Oestreicher bronze); Tristan Taiaroa (excellence physical education, merit business studies, maths, technology, Oestreicher bronze); Kevin Tang (department prize accounting, excellence accounting, biology, maths, merit English, physics, Oestreicher gold); Parry Thomas-Bennetts (merit physical education, Oestreicher silver); Riley Thompson (excellence business studies, English, merit digital technology, geography, maths, physics, Oestreicher silver); Hemi Tokona (special prize Te Reo Māori, department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence Te Reo Māori); Tevita Tu’i (excellence physical education, merit biology, English, maths); Paddy Tyrrell (department prize level 3 chemistry, excellence level 3 chemistry, English, level 3 calculus, physics, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Declan Viljoen (department prize technology, excellence technology, merit drama English, Oestreicher bronze); Josh Washington (excellence biology, history, merit classical studies, geography, maths, Oestreicher silver); Edward Wassell (merit technology, art design, art painting); Nesara Wewalage (department prize earth and space science, excellence earth and space science, history, merit biology, English, Oestreicher bronze); Daniel Wheeler (excellence physical education, Oestreicher bronze); Jack Wilson (excellence physical education, merit business studies, English, technology, art design, Oestreicher silver); Austin Young (Oestreicher bronze).

Year 11

Michael Aitcheson (merit history, Oestreicher gold); Ali Al Tooq (department prize maths, excellence economics, maths, science, technology, merit English, French, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Finn Apii (excellence design and visual communication, maths, physical education, merit English, science); Lucas Armstrong (excellence level 2 maths, physical education, level 2 physics, merit digital technology, English, music); Nathan Bagge (department prize digital technology, excellence digital technology, economics, English, maths, science, merit physical education, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Quinn Bailey (excellence Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher silver); Marley Bennett (excellence maths, physical education, technology, merit economics, English, science, Oestreicher gold); Massimo Bolletta (excellence food and nutrition, physical education, merit history); Thomas Boyes (special prize for most improved year 11 maths); Troy Brinkley (Oestreicher bronze); Noah Brummitt (merit economics, English, maths, science); Jayden Burgess (department prize chemistry, design and visual communication, level 2 maths, physical education, excellence in level 2 chemistry, design and visual communication, English, level 2 maths, physical education, level 2 physics, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Alex (Lok Yeung) Chan (excellence maths, merit design and visual communication, physical education); Romie Chapman (department prize outdoor pursuits, excellence outdoor pursuits, technology); Zak Chisholm (excellence classical studies, English, geography, maths, physical education, science, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Riley Cooper (department prize music technology, excellence English, maths, technology, merit classical studies, music technology, science); Jamie Crashley (excellence physical education, merit English geography, technology); Mrigank Das (excellence digital technology, economics, maths, science, merit English, level 2 physics, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Nathan Everett (department prize music, excellence English, geography, maths, music, merit level 2 biology, Spanish, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Dylan Fleet (excellence physical education, Oestreicher bronze); Ryan Foster (merit design and visual communication. Maths, outdoor pursuits); George Gamble (merit design and visual communication, English, visual art, Oestreicher bronze); Logan Geddes (merit design and visual communication, geography, service to school library); Lukas Ghidella (department prize Spanish, excellence English, geography, level 2 maths, level 2 physics, Spanish, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold, service to school library); Reid Gibson (department prize food and nutrition, excellence food and nutrition, history, merit classical studies, English, Oestreicher bronze); Louis Green (excellence history, physical education, merit English, maths, science); Archie Hall (excellence English, maths, science, technology, merit geography, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Luke Hammond (excellence digital technology, economics, English, level 2 maths, science, merit level 2 physics, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Richie Helliwell (excellence digital technology, maths, merit English, Japanese, music technology); Shaun Henderson (merit maths, music, Oestreicher silver); Tom Houston (excellence visual art, merit physical education, technology); Benny Iakopo (Oestreicher bronze); Adam Ingram (merit maths, science, Oestreicher bronze); Brian Ischia (excellence maths, merit accounting, Oestreicher silver); Thomas King (excellence digital technology, merit English, maths, Oestreicher bronze); Ethan Kuriger (excellence science, visual art, merit classical studies, maths, music technology, Oestreicher bronze); Matthew Larsen (department prize history, excellence classical studies, history, science, merit English, geography, maths, Oestreicher silver); Reid Leckie (excellence accounting, maths, physical education, science, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence); Max Lowrey (excellence geography, maths, science, merit digital technology, economics, English, Oestreicher bronze); Joe Lydiate (excellence English, maths, science, merit drama, Oestreicher bronze); Tyrone Mataki-Blair (merit digital technology, English, maths, Oestreicher bronze); Michael Matalavea (excellence digital technology, merit accounting, economics, English, science, Oestreicher silver); Ariki McDonald (merit physical education, Oestreicher bronze); Noah McGregor (excellence visual art, Oestreicher bronze); Charlie McIvor (excellence history, merit English, geography, maths, Oestreicher gold); Te Araki McKay (excellence science, merit digital technology, Japanese, maths, music technology); Alex McKeever (excellence digital technology, maths, merit economics, English, geography, science, Oestreicher silver); Aayden McKenzie (excellence maths, merit drama, English, science, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher gold); Louis McNabb (department prize geography, technology, excellence digital technology, English, geography, maths, science, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence); Daniel McPate (Oestreicher silver); Joseph Millar (Oestreicher bronze); Murtadha Mohammed Sadeq (Oestreicher bronze); Ahnaf Monirul (excellence digital technology, economics, level 2 maths, level 2 physics, science, merit English, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Olly Morris (department prize accounting, excellence accounting, digital technology, maths, merit English, geography, Oestreicher bronze); Mason Ngatae (merit English, Japanese, maths, physical education, science); Benjamin Paton (excellence classical studies, English, geography, level 2 history, science, merit maths, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher bronze); Jeremiah Paton (excellence food and nutrition, physical education, merit technology); Montell Penese (excellence geography, physical education, merit English, maths, technology, Oestreicher bronze); Ryder Rainey (excellence maths, merit English, maths, physical education, technology); George Rutherford (excellence English, geography, merit digital technology, economics); Tane Ruwhiu (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit English, maths, science); Adam Salisbury (department prize classical studies, English, French, visual art, excellence classical studies, English French, level 2 maths, level 2 physics, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Nic Schollum (department prize economics, level 2 physics, science, excellence English, level 2 maths, level 2 physics, science, merit level 2 chemistry, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher silver); Micah Scott (excellence geography, maths, Oestreicher bronze); Ethan Shaw-Wood (merit physical education, Oestreicher bronze); Gurdass Singh (Oestreicher bronze); Morgan Skerratt (excellence technology, merit English, science, Oestreicher silver); Henry Smale (excellence geography, physical education, science, merit English, maths, technology, Oestreicher gold); Seva Solomatenko (excellence classical studies, level 3 calculus, level 2 physics, merit level 2 chemistry, English, Oestreicher silver); Ezra Solomon (department prize Japanese, excellence Japanese, science, merit digital technology, English, maths, Oestreicher bronze); Seth Souquet (merit digital technology, music, Oestreicher bronze); Nikos Stamou (excellence visual art, Oestreicher silver); Will Summers (excellence technology, visual art, merit English, geography, science, Oestreicher bronze); Ian Tan (excellence digital technology, maths, science, merit economics, English, geography, Oestreicher silver); Basuru Thanthiriwatta (department prize accounting, excellence accounting, digital technology, maths, science, merit English, rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, Oestreicher gold); Ethan Towers (department prize drama, excellence classical studies, merit drama, English); Elijah Trounson (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit English, Oestreicher bronze); Jeremiah Tuhega-Vaitupu (excellence English, physical education, technology, merit geography, maths, Oestreicher gold); Eli Tuiavii (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, English, maths, music technology, science); Dylan Turnock (merit science, Oestreicher bronze); Archibald Valentine (department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence Te Reo Māori); Ehren van Strik-Taylor (excellence digital technology, science, visual art, merit maths, Oestreicher bronze); Alfie Weatherston-Harvey (excellence maths, physical education, technology, merit English, geography, science, Oestreicher silver); Lachie Wilden (excellence outdoor pursuits, merit, English, geography, maths, Oestreicher silver); Niko Wiparata-Evans (excellence technology, merit accounting, maths, Te Reo Mori), Xikai Zhang (department prize design and visual communication, excellence design and visual communication, merit science, visual art).