On board the MSV Monarch with a cake to celebrate its 70th anniversary are (from left) manager Lynne Hanley, owner Neil Harraway and skipper Buddy Kyle. Clockwise from top left: Brochures and other advertising items for the Monarch from 1987; The Monarch moored in Picton not long after its launch in 1952; The Monarch resplendent in its original pink livery. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Celebrations to mark the platinum anniversary of a venerable old monarch reached Dunedin Harbour yesterday.

However it was not New Zealand’s head of state being honoured, but rather MSV Monarch which celebrated 70 years since the boat was first launched in Picton in 1952.

Two sailings of eager patrons enjoying a 70% discount on regular prices took to the waters of Otago Harbour to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the wildlife tourism boat.

Owner Neil Harraway said the celebrations had gone well, and the assembled patrons saw plenty of albatross action in the harbour.

Passengers yesterday were treated to a slice of a celebratory cake decorated with an image of the vessel’s life buoy.

The boat had been well maintained over the years, and it would continue to show tourists the wildlife highlights of the harbour "for a long time", Mr Harraway said.

The company also celebrated the tenure of long-standing manager Lynne Hanley who marked 30 years with the organisation.

The Monarch was first launched in 1952, having been built in Picton for the McManaway family.

The boat spent its first 30 years of operation as a fishing vessel, plying the waters around Marlborough and Stewart Island.

It also spent a brief period as the Foveaux Strait ferry and hauled a range of cargoes including timber, whale meat, and sheep, alongside human passengers.

In 1985, the boat was converted to tourist use by Colleen Black for tours of Otago Harbour, while in 2002 the venture was taken over by John and Jenny Milburn.

Mr Harraway and fellow owner Anita Chan took over the business in 2013, which Mr Harraway estimates has carried half a million visitors to see the Northern Royal Albatross over nearly 40 years of tourism operations.

andrew.marshall@odt.co.nz