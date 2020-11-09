Luck runs out after duck runs out

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Why did the duck cross the road in Dunedin on Saturday night?
No-one knows exactly, but the final score was duck (uninjured) 1; cars (damaged) 2.
And result was not slip, slop slap, but flap, snap, crash.
Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 47-year-old woman stopped on Kaikorai Valley Rd at 6pm to allow a duck to cross safely, but a second car driven by a 55-year-old man crashed into
the back of her car.
Another 55-year-old man was apparently distracted by looking at the roadside outcome of a previous crash when his car crashed into the back of the second vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.
It is understood that no-one was badly hurt in the crashes.