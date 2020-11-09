Monday, 9 November 2020

Luck runs out after duck runs out

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Why did the duck cross the road in Dunedin on Saturday night?

    No-one knows exactly, but the final score was duck (uninjured) 1; cars (damaged) 2.

    And result was not slip, slop slap, but flap, snap, crash.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 47-year-old woman stopped on Kaikorai Valley Rd at 6pm to allow a duck to cross safely, but a second car driven by a 55-year-old man crashed into
    the back of her car.

    Another 55-year-old man was apparently distracted by looking at the roadside outcome of a previous crash when his car crashed into the back of the second vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    It is understood that no-one was badly hurt in the crashes.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter