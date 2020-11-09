Luck runs out after duck runs out

Why did the duck cross the road in Dunedin on Saturday night?

No-one knows exactly, but the final score was duck (uninjured) 1; cars (damaged) 2.

And result was not slip, slop slap, but flap, snap, crash.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 47-year-old woman stopped on Kaikorai Valley Rd at 6pm to allow a duck to cross safely, but a second car driven by a 55-year-old man crashed into

the back of her car.

Another 55-year-old man was apparently distracted by looking at the roadside outcome of a previous crash when his car crashed into the back of the second vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It is understood that no-one was badly hurt in the crashes.