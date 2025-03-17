Man found in bushes after crashing into parked cars - police

Police dogs were deployed to the Dunedin suburb of Mornington after an allegedly drunk man crashed into multiple parked cars in the area before fleeing into the bushes.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Mornington area at 8.15pm on Sunday after an allegedly drunk man crashed his Volkswagon into multiple parked cars along Whitby St.

The vehicle was located a short time later in bushes off Alva St, where a 35-year-old man who matched the description given by an informant was also located, with the help of police dogs, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was asked to undergo breath testing procedures, however he refused.

The man also refused to undergo a blood test.

He was charged with careless driving, refusing a blood sample and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court on March 20.

On Saturday at 12pm, police were called about a man driving erratically along George St.

Police stopped the 20-year-old and found he was forbidden from driving.

He refused to undergo breath testing and elected for a blood sample.

The man was arrested for breaching bail conditions and police were waiting on the results of the blood sample.

He would appear in court at a later date.

Earlier at 10.40pm, police were called to a crash outside the New World Mosgiel in Hartstonge Ave.

An 80-year-old woman was pulling out of the supermarket carpark directly into the path of an 18-year-old driving down the street.

No alcohol was involved and the 80-year-old was taken to hospital as she was not feeling well, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Friday, police were called to Forbury Rd, South Dunedin, at 3pm after a 44-year-old man crashed into another vehicle.

He had been turning into Macandrew Rd when he last minute changed his mind and went to pull back into Forbury Rd.

In doing so, he collided with another vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz