Man hurt in Dunedin street attack

A man went to hospital after an unprovoked attack by a group of men in central Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the incident happened in George St about 11.50pm on Friday.

A group of men was walking along when they were approached by three men who started attacking them.

One male had to go to hospital for observation.

The groups were not known to each other, Sgt Lee said.

Inquiries were continuing.

