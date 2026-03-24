Dakia Henare, pictured here in 2021, was the first person in Dunedin to be convicted of wearing a gang patch in public. PHOTO: ROB KIDD A man who flung a dog and shattered a window has been banned from pet ownership for a year. Dakia John Henare, 30, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to ill-treating an animal. The court heard that on March 2, the defendant was at his then-partner’s Mornington home attempting to feed "Molly" the dog outside. When he was unable to wrangle the pet, he threw her into a patio window, causing it to shatter. Molly took off and was later found by a member of the public, who took her to a vet to be checked over. There were no injuries, the court heard. Henare later admitted to police he had become frustrated with the dog, but had attempted to throw her through a doorway. Hitting the pane of glass had been accidental, he claimed. Judge David Robinson noted Henare had an extended criminal history, some of it which was particularly serious. Last year, the defendant became the first person in Dunedin to fall foul of the new gang-patch law when he was caught wearing a Mongrel Mob vest at a public swimming pool. He was sentenced to 40 hours’ community work. And in 2021, Henare was jailed for four years, four months following the ram-raid of a Dunedin petrol station and a string of other crimes. Judge Robinson said the defendant had convictions for breaches of previous sentences and opted not to add further community work hours. Henare received a 12-month deferred sentence and was ordered to pay court costs of $148. The judge also disqualified him from dog ownership for a year. "You’ve shown yourself to be wholly incapable of looking after an animal," he said. rob.kidd@odt.co.nz