As if Antarctic storms were not already fierce enough, new research shows they are becoming even more frequent and intense. University of Otago researchers used southwestern Ross Sea weather station air pressure and temperature data to monitor storm behaviour between 1964 and 2024. During winter, temperatures in the area can reach extreme lows down to -60°C or colder, while seawater temperatures remain constant about -1.5°C to -1.9°C. Winter air pressure in the Ross Sea is dominated by low-pressure systems and winds can reach up to 200kmh. The research showed winters in the region had become stormier in recent decades, which was now impacting sea-ice conditions and field operations. Over the 60-year period, they also found the weather had become more variable, with a succession of very stormy winters, interspersed every couple of years with unusually calm ones. Lead author and University of Otago physics PhD student Antonia Radlwimmer said when there were very stormy winters in 2019, 2022 and 2024, the fast ice (sea ice attached to land, ice shelves or grounded icebergs) in the southern sound took noticeably longer to form because the storms kept breaking out newly formed sea ice. Co-author and Otago School of Surveying researcher Greg Leonard said the researchers analysed satellite imagery to determine the timing of seasonal sea-ice formation and break-out events to infer the impact of winter storminess on sea-ice thickness. “Intense winter storms led to a reduction in fast-ice thickness in spring/early summer, because the ice forms later and has less time to thicken.” Ms Radlwimmer said that could impact research projects. “Spring and early summer is when we conduct field operations. “Therefore, the ice we operate on is thinner than it would have been without the storms.” Sea-ice conditions were critical for field operations, because if the ice was too thin, then it could not support major field camps, she said. This was particularly relevant in McMurdo Sound, which connects the Ross Sea to the McMurdo Ice Shelf. It is also home to New Zealand’s scientific research station Scott Base and Antarctica’s largest research facility, the United States’ McMurdo Station. “Also, winter sea-ice monitoring can only start at later times of the year,” she said. “That means our observations are missing more of the really interesting midwinter processes. “It would be great to develop more monitoring techniques that work in early and midwinter, even if there isn’t safe sea-ice cover to base them from.” john.lewis@odt.co.nz