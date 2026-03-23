One of the new Kāinga Ora housing developments in Mosgiel. PHOTO: SUPPLIED New Kāinga Ora housing developments in Mosgiel are bringing vitality back to what have been described as some tired-looking streets, making them ‘‘look loved’’ again. The government agency is removing older state homes in Mosgiel and replacing them with warm, modern housing on the same sites. Across five sites, 31 new homes are being built where just 11 once stood. Kāinga Ora Otago and Southland regional director Liz Krause said six new homes had recently replaced two older properties in Spey St, and many more were still to be completed in Doon St, High St, Stirling Cres and Gretna Pl. Mosgiel Taieri Community Board member and Retirement Villages Residents’ Association national president Brian Peat welcomed the developments. ‘‘I’d have to say that it improves the quality of those streets dramatically. ‘‘They have been filled with the old state houses and continued to be mainly rented properties for housing. ‘‘The new houses — honestly, they just look very nice. They improve the visual amenity of Mosgiel. ‘‘It makes the place look loved again. ‘‘Previously, there were probably two houses on each site but now there’s eight apartment-type houses available for the public or for public housing. ‘‘And that has to be a good thing for housing. I think it’s a real benefit to the community.’’ For one Mosgiel family, who were left homeless after a fire destroyed their private rental, their belongings, and killed their 14-month-old dog earlier this year, moving into one of the new homes had given them a fresh start and a sense of hope for the future. The mother, who declined to be named, said the warm, dry and healthy four-bedroom home was ‘‘the prefect fit’’ for her and her four children. Friends and wider community members rallied around after the fire, setting up a Givealittle page and donating items that helped her replace essential household goods and clothing. She said the new home was ‘‘just beautiful’’. ‘‘After what we’ve been through, I really appreciate the safety features, especially the fire alarm system. ‘‘It gives me peace of mind. ‘‘We feel incredibly lucky. This home has given us a chance to start over and we’re so grateful.’’ Ms Krause said Kāinga Ora had some older homes on larger sites in Mosgiel and the agency was working to renew them in areas where the district plan allowed for increased housing density, such as the Arthur Burns neighbourhood. ‘‘These homes are being delivered using our standardised design plans, which allow us to build faster and more efficiently. ‘‘The designs feature practical layouts that make the most of the available space, and support the day-to-day needs of our tenants.’’ john.lewis@odt.co.nz