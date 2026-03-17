The Otago Regional Council's new offices on the corner of Broadway and Maclaggan Sts in Dunedin. Photo: Gerard O'Brien The new Otago Regional Council building is set to open late next month and will get straight down to business. The council has been constructing its new office on the former site of The Warehouse on the corner of High St, Maclaggan St and Broadway in central Dunedin. Owned by Port Otago and leased by the council, the new building is to be called Aonui, a name that encapsulates Kāi Tahu identity throughout time. Council chief executive Richard Saunders said yesterday the new building would be opened to staff on April 28. A council meeting would take place there the following day. Mr Saunders said work was continuing to ensure a smooth transition to the new premises with further details to be provided closer to the move-in date. Port Otago acquired the building in 2021 and in 2023 the council-owned company and the council announced a 40-year lease agreement; initially for 20 years then followed by two 10-year right-of-renewals. Construction was originally due to be completed by Christmas, 2024 but was moved to a later date. With the future of regional councils under the spotlight as the government makes moves to abolish them, some councillors have questioned the need for the new building. Submissions on the government’s draft proposal closed last month. The Otago Regional Council had submitted the regional council structure should be maintained until at least the next election in 2028. Cabinet is set to make a decision on the proposed changes some time this month, with legislation set to be introduced in the middle of the year. The legislation is not expected to be passed before the upcoming election.