New team to target impaired drivers

Members of the new Dunedin impaired drivers prevention team (from left) Constables Nathan Adam, Ben Catchpole, Josh Walters and Abbey Loveday are ready to hit the road. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Drink drivers of Dunedin have been put on notice.

A new team of police has been established in Dunedin to specifically target impaired drivers in the Otago Coastal area.

Nearly 1000 motorists were stopped at a checkpoint on Ravensbourne Rd between 5.45pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Of the 928 vehicles pulled over, 36 had alcohol detected on their breath and were given a second breath test.

One infringement notice was issued for drink-driving.

Constable Ben Catchpole said the aim of the initiative was to do high visibility checkpoints so the public were aware that driving under the influence was not acceptable.

"We will be targeting those who flout the rules," he said.

The team had been up and running for a couple of weeks, and was one of several created around the country.

There was a focus on drink driving due to the time of year, as Christmas parties abounded. But it was not just about the silly season, he said.

"Unfortunately we’re still seeing people who want to have a sneaky drink after work, then think it’s OK to drive.

"The majority of the public are generally pretty good, but unfortunately there are still a few who flout those rules and put themselves and others at risk."

