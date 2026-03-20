The Very Rev Dr Tony Curtis, flanked by organisers Marion Familton (left) and Liz Rowe, shows off his likeness in clay made at the ‘‘City Planners’’ art installation as part of this year’s Dunedin Fringe Festival. Below: Other clay figures that were made by members of the public for the installation. Photo: Gerard O'Brien What should go in the empty sixth-floor space of the new Dunedin hospital? An all-knowing cow, cheese factory, eel hatchery and a "nurse-cloning machine" are among the more than 90 suggestions voiced by the Dunedin public. It is all part of the collaborative art installation, "City Planners", which wraps up today as part of this year’s Dunedin Fringe Festival. Facilitator Liz Rowe said the overall sentiment towards the inpatient building was to get on with it. "To sum it up, they just want the thing built — they want it to be gotten on with," Ms Rowe said. Fellow facilitator Marion Familton said Dunedin and the Otago-Southland region felt "a little neglected". "We felt, in some ways, doing this Fringe event is a way of keeping morale up and giving the community something nice." Visitors were presented with a form asking what they would like to see included in the inpatient building’s as of yet undesignated sixth floor. They were then invited to bring their ideas to life out of clay, as well as creating clay avatars of themselves to create a "march". Photo: Gerard O'Brien Ms Rowe said the answers ranged from "quite sensible" to "wild". That included an all-knowing cow sitting beneath a tree of knowledge and a chocolate cake — but only for children; "no adults". Photo: Gerard O'Brien "Someone wanted a nurse-cloning machine, so you put one nurse in and you get two out the other end. "We’ve got a library where the owls come out of a tree and deliver library books to people to read. "Somebody wanted an area where people could bring flowers and foliage from their gardens and donate it to the hospital, and other people could make up bouquets of flowers for people to give to their sick friends — there’s been so many." Photo: Gerard O'Brien The sculptures would all be recycled, she said. Ms Familton said they had received responses from a wide range of more than 100 people, including city councillors, MPs, a part-time cleaner, nursing students, children and even medical professionals and public health officials. Stopping by the installation yesterday was the Very Rev Dr Tony Curtis, dean of Dunedin’s St Paul’s Cathedral, whose idea for the empty floor included trainee entertainers, chefs, clergy, artists and musicians "to provide round-the-clock good food and good company for everyone". Photo: Gerard O'Brien A participant who identified themselves as "Bald Matt" requested an adult-only jungle gym or ball pit, while "SpongeBob" wanted a rumpus room where people could unwind and rehabilitate after going through serious treatments. "City Planners" is open from 10am to 4.30pm for its final day today at 343 George St. tim.scott@odt.co.nz