Old party-line phones just the business

While the old phones may look like antiques, the Leiataua family plan to use them for business. Hagan Leiataua said he was renovating his 1930s Dunedin house at the moment and thought the old party-line telephones would add to the ambience. “It’ll just look cool in my hallway. It’s kind of age-suitable for what I own.” He said they still worked and he would wire the one that would be in his hallway to the other one, which he would put in his bathroom. “That way, we can ring ahead and tell whoever is in the bathroom that they need to clear out because I’ve got urgent business to take care of.” He bought them for $70 each at Dunedin radio and television enthusiast Kevin Weatherall’s vintage valve radio and electronic clearance sale in Caversham on Saturday. Mr Weatherall said the antique phones were built between 1915 and 1930, and were used by Otago Polytechnic for many years. They were still a common sight in rural homes right up until the 1970s, when electronic telephone exchanges started taking over. A large crowd gathered to rifle through the more than 300 radios, transistors, televisions, cameras, and telephones. Mr Weatherall said initially he planned to put the items on display in a museum where young people could get a feel for life in the mid-20th century. But his vision had turned to static, and now he was attempting to sell the items to people who would appreciate them and use them, the 75-year-old said. “I’m too old to do much with it now.” He said it was upsetting to sell it all but he was becoming increasingly worried about the future and what would happen to his collection. He did not want to see it end up in the landfill. “I’d prefer to do it when I’m still around to do it — to help organise it.” His sale continued on Sunday, and if a lot of items were left over at the end of the weekend, there would be another sale this weekend, he said. john.lewis@odt.co.nz