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Old party-line phones just the business

Hagan Leiataua and father Henry Leiataua hold a couple of antique party-line telephones they bought at Dunedin radio and television enthusiast Kevin Weatherall\\u2019s\\u00A0 vintage valve radio and electronic clearance sale in Caversham on Saturday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Hagan Leiataua and father Henry Leiataua hold a couple of antique party-line telephones they bought at Dunedin radio and television enthusiast Kevin Weatherall\\u2019s\\u00A0 vintage valve radio and electronic clearance sale in Caversham on Saturday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Hagan Leiataua and father Henry Leiataua hold a couple of antique party-line telephones they bought at Dunedin radio and television enthusiast Kevin Weatherall’s  vintage valve radio and electronic clearance sale in Caversham on Saturday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
John Lewis
Sunday, August 16, 2026
News|Dunedin
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