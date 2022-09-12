One injured after car rolls near Kaikorai Valley

A person sustained minor injuries when the car they were in rolled near Kaikorai Valley this morning.

A police spokesman said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Mt Grand Rd near Abbotts Hill Rd about 8.45am.

The vehicle had rolled on to its roof and was blocking both lanes, he said.

A tow truck was called to remove it, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff member said a passerby helped the person out of the vehicle.

St John treated one person with minor injuries at the scene.

Two fire engines, an ambulance and several police cars were at the scene.