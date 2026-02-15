Helper Prue Frost (left), Bradford School principal Emma Knopp (centre) and Strode Road Orchard co-owner Gretchen McNally display the donated fruit going to the school yesterday.PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON The fruit is coming and so are the cheers. Bradford School sent out a plea last week asking if any business or person would be keen to supply the school with fresh fruit. The school, which is part of the healthy lunches programme, still gets the lunches but due to government changes it does not get any fresh fruit. Principal Emma Knopp said fruit was foreign for many of the school’s pupils. "Some of our kids didn’t know what an apricot was, but they love it now. On Friday when one of our other supporters supplied us with fruit and I took it into one of the classes everyone cheered," she said. "It almost made me cry." She said the children were loving the fresh fruit and the latest donation came from Earnscleugh’s Strode Road Orchard comprising 70kg of fruit. It was Central Otago’s finest: nectarines, plums and peaches. "The peaches are called Sweet Dreams and they certainly are for us," Mrs Knopp said. Strode Road Orchard co-owner Gretchen McNally said after spending a day in the packhouse working with 10 tonnes of fruit, she told her husband she was putting on her philanthropy hat and decided to donate the fruit to the school. She donated fruit to her local Clyde School and other causes, which was "a way of helping the community", she said. steve.hepburn@odt.co.nz