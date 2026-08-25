The Otago Regional Council has booked a nil rates rise for the year, which will miss the target set by a new policy brought in by the government. The government announced its rates cap policy on Tuesday, setting a target for local government rate increases to be between 2% and 4%. Minister of Local Government Simon Watts said under the legislation, councils would be required to keep annual rates increases within an initial target range of 2-4%, putting a brake on excessive increases and giving ratepayers greater certainty. The Otago Regional Council has set a zero rates increase for the 2026-27 year. Chairwoman Hilary Calvert said on Tuesday the council would not have gone higher even if allowed under new government policy. “We considered that our obligations to do our best for the people of Otago meant that we would do our best to not increase rates. Our staff worked hard to achieve this. We were pleased to get to this point,” she said. “We were responding to the pressure on households with constantly rising costs above their constantly rising less of incomes,” she said. “This is not just homeowners. In Dunedin I have seen amounts above 20% of rents paid going towards rates. “This is clearly unsustainable.” She said the rates cap was a cap not a minimum requirement. She said the council was trying hard to keep rates down for the long term plan budgetary process for the period starting in July next year. “People can help by not responding to our consultation with demands for ever more ways for the ORC to spend their money. This will work for other councils too of course.”