Abdul Obaidullah

Otago Boys' High School senior prize-giving was held recently. Awards were made as follows:

DUX: Abdul Obaidullah; proxime accessit: Daniel Hayman.

Premier awards

Aaryan Alexander, Max Cunninghame, Vinnie Gable, George Hamilton (Otago University leaders of tomorrow scholarship); Sofa Letane Fesolai (Otago University Pacific Peoples’ entrance scholarship); Henry Kirk (Lincoln University rowing scholarship); Harrison Clarke, Luke Dykstra (Otago University new frontiers excellence scholarship); Will Orchiston (Otago University academic excellence scholarship); Hamish Faulks, James Gardner, Aaron Nelson, Ronan Melville (Otago University performance excellence scholarship); Ollie Cashmore, Willis McNaughton, Ben Sinnott, Nathaniel Williams (Otago University Maori entrance scholarship, Mana Pounamu young achievers senior award); Rory Hibbert, Jacob Willmott (Football South Otago Polytechnic scholarship); Jack Duncan (Otago Polytechnic principal’s leaders scholarship); Ollie Nicholson (Prime Minister’s vocational excellence award); Aaryan Alexander (best all-round boy, deputy head prefect); Isaac Ottrey (head prefect); Thomas O’Connor (head prefect school house); Daniel Gilbert (top scholar school house); Aaron Nelson (Freemasons award year 13); Dennis Kristel (Freemasons award year 12); Nathaniel Williams (top Maori scholar); Sofa Letane Fesolai (top Pasifika scholar).

OBHS foundation scholarship: Max Cunninghame (contribution to school music and studying law); Ben Tucker (engineering); Isaac Ottrey (superior minerals).

Special and cultural prizes

Rohan O’Shea (science); Aaryan Alexander (languages); Damien Bliss (commerce); Daniel Hayman (young enterprise award); Max Cunninghame (creative writing); Nathaniel Millar-Coote (year 11 essay); Bruno Hare (year 12 English literature); Harry Easton (year 12 essay); Ronan Melville (year 13 essay); James Gardner (senior metal project); Ben Kinney (senior wood project); Roland Ozanne (year 11 improvement in maths); Ben Hoskin (year 12 improvement in maths); Isaac Ottrey (year 13 improvement in maths); Matthew Bolter (community service award, outdoor education); Matthew Jeffries, Cheol Shin (service in the library); Aaron Nelson (senior library); Rohan O’Shea (debating); Max Cunninghame (oratory, student council citizenship); Joseph Brunt, Harrison Clarke, Bradley Escueta, Tama McNamara, Theo Nicholson, Enoch Park, Cheol Shin (contribution to drama); Sam Gavin (senior drama); Teddy Finney-Waters (drama, senior singing); Dennis Kristel (kapa haka leadership); Osasa Nielsen-Caldwell (Pasifika leadership); Akelisi Tioti (Pasifika performance); Ryan Black, Anton Parker, Luke Woo (contribution to school music); Harrison Clarke (band cup); Max MacLachlan (intermediate violin); Louis Stevenson (senior violin); Ryan Kenton (senior music); Cheol Shin (orchestra); Connor Purvis (greatest contribution to school music).

Year 11

Commendations: Muaz Ahmadasri (English); Keoni Amituana'I (art); George Anderson (metal technology); Freddie Ashdown (economics, English, geography, maths); Lukka Bouman (art, maths, wood technology); Oscar Brown (geography, science); Liam Bunn (maths); Harry Burrow (design and visual communication, economics, history, maths); Jack Buttar (digital technology, digital media studies, English); Ashton Carraher (maths, te ao haka-reo Maori); Itaia Chapman (wood technology); Archie Chittock (level 2 geography, metal technology); Victor Christof (science); Zachary Clinch (PE); Max Colloty (PE); Ruwindu Dassanayake (digital technology, English, history, maths, science); William Dearden (history); Jack Dixon (accounting, economics, English, German, maths, science); Kane Dynes (English); Ryan Egan (agriculture, English, maths, metal technology); Bradley Escueta (design and visual communication, English, history, maths); Hassaan Farooqi (English, science); Tim Fyfe (history, wood technology); Esteban Garcia-Quiroga (science); Alex Gilchrist (English, wood technology); Jesse Glover (geography, metal technology, PE); Diego Gollner (accounting, maths, wood technology); Jaxon Greer (PE); Fletcher Harrex (wood technology); Ryan Hay (geography, maths, PE); Scott Hoffman (English, geography); Jacob Hunia (English); Oscar Kennelly (digital media studies); Nickolai Kirkland (music); Ruban MacGregor (PE); Kahu Manning-Overton (maths, PE); Luke Marsh (English, maths, PE); Memento Mason (art); Iszac Maxwell (PE); Jaxon Maze (PE, te ao haka-reo Maori); Brodie McLew (digital media studies, English, maths); Thomas Miller (geography); Joel Munro (maths); Zakariya Nagdee (geography, science); Rylan Nichol (agriculture, metal technology); Rohan O'Shea (level 2 history, science); Roland Ozanne maths, PE, science); Liam Patterson (English); John Pupualii (English, geography, music, science); Oliver Reid (art, design and visual communication, English, science); Afiq Rizal (maths, science); Kade Robbie (economics, metal technology); Charlie Scurr (English); Min Shin (English); Supun Silva (maths, PE); Blake Smith (wood technology); Henry Smith (science); Sione Takataka (art, design and visual communication, English); Harrison Thode (English, metal technology); Jack Tisdall (agriculture, economics, maths, PE); Jed Tisdall (agriculture, geography, maths, PE); William Tisdall (agriculture, PE, science); Brandon Turner (maths, PE); Isaac Turoa (PE); Sam Tyndall (economics, maths, science); Christopher Ure (PE); Dylan Usher (digital media studies, maths); Ben van Blerk (wood technology); Gregorio Ventresca (geography, science); Brady Weatherston (English, maths, PE); Tāmati Whitaker (te ao haka-reo Maori); Flynn Wilson (science); Gus Workman (English, food and nutrition, history, science, te ao haka-reo Maori).

Commendations and second in class: Jamie Beaman (2nd music, commendations geography, science); Connor Boereboom (2nd PE, commendation science); Hunter Burgess (2nd metal technology, commendations agriculture, science); Javara Clark (2nd economics, commendations level 2 algebra, level 2 geography); Thomas Hayman (2nd German, level 2 history, 2nd= level 2 geography, commendations level 2 algebra, science); Mashall Khan (2nd agriculture, commendation maths); Nathaniel Millar-Coote (2nd design and visual communication, history, commendations economics, English, maths); Enoch Park (2nd digital media studies, commendations English, maths, science); Nikau Poki (2nd digital technology, commendations design and visual communication, maths, science); Luke Woo (2nd= accounting, commendations level 2 algebra, level 2 music); Shamus Young (2nd wood technology, commendation agriculture).

Subject prizes — first in class: Ali Madad Azimi (1st English language, commendation science); Ethan Des Fountain (1st= geography, commendations accounting, English, food and nutrition); Tom Dunn (1st metal technology, 2nd art ); Finn Hibbert (1st = geography, commendation PE); Freddie Hore (1st French, commendations economics, English, level 2 geography, maths); Johnathon King (1st agriculture, commendations English, maths, PE); Sam MacGregor (1st art, 2nd te ao haka-reo Maori); Max MacLachlan (1st music, commendations digital technology, level 2 history); Ethan Maw (1st accounting, 2nd level 2 algebra, commendations economics, science); Fergus Oberlin-Brown (1st economics, 2nd French, commendations design and visual communication, maths); Niila Robertson (1st German, commendations accounting, food and nutrition); Thomas Thurlow (1st digital technology, commendations level 2 design and visual communication, English, level 2 history, maths, science); Jonathan Tucker (1st design and visual communication, commendation economics); James Veituna (1st maths, 2nd= accounting, commendations digital technology, economics); Rohan Williams (1st te ao haka-reo Maori, commendation PE); Benjamin Richards (1st level 2 history, wood technology, 2nd English, commendations economics, science); Hugo Barsby (1st food and nutrition, level 2 geography, PE, 2nd maths, science, commendation English); Lachie Hall (1st digital media studies, English, history, science, commendations economics, maths).

Year 12

Commendations: Niall Alexander (metal technology, outdoor education); Dylan Allum (agriculture, English, food and nutrition, maths, wood technology); Matthew Attenborough (English, general maths, applied PE); Hayden Becker (maths); Christian Bevin (maths); Liam Boomer (general maths); Derek Cabale (design and visual communication, wood technology); Jadin Cumming (applied PE); Henry Cuthbertson (biology, history, maths); Jerry Dolan (English); Harry Easton (biology, chemistry, English, level 3 geography); Elisaia Eteuati (English); Adam Feist (general maths); Kayden Fogarty (metal technology); Lewis Garden (biology, economics, PE); Oliver Garden (algebra, biology, economics, English, geography, physics); Owain Harris (English); William Helm (outdoor education); Jack Henderson (agriculture, general maths); Mac Hewison (general maths); Aidan Howell (general maths); Sam Hughes (digital technology, geography, metal technology); Jude Kohlhase (English); Daniel Lawrence (general maths); Paul Lee (biology, economics, physics); Tevita Lenati (maths); Hamish Leyser (agriculture, English, history, wood technology); Bryce Lott (digital media studies); Dylan MacDonald (applied PE); Finn MacDonald (economics); Thomas Mason (digital media studies, English, applied PE); Noah McDowall (economics, English, general maths, PE); Tama McNamara (biology, geography); Alex Minhinnick (maths); James More (earth and space science); Hamish Morgan (drama); Thomas Newman (digital media studies, earth and space science); Jackson Nicol (outdoor education); Ryan O'Donnell (design and visual communication, earth and space science, economics, English); Logan O'Neill (wood technology); Xavier Peyroux (wood technology); Jake Potter (agriculture, applied PE); Simi Puni (biology, PE); Rautoa Sarkies (te ao haka-reo Maori); Ethan Schaaf (agriculture, maths); Matthew Sebelin (agriculture, maths); Samuel Sherburd (earth and space science); Cheol Shin (algebra, English, history); Jitender Singh (accounting, English language); Carter Smith (applied PE); Jorden Smith (outdoor education); Lochlan Still (digital media studies); Salesi Takataka (digital technology); Taitelea Tasi Cordtz (biology, general maths, PE); Daniel Te Raki (biology, te ao haka-reo Maori); Oliver Thode (agriculture); Patrick Tipene (biology, English); Jackson Wallace (applied PE); Hamish Wilson (English); Cameron Wirihana (te ao haka-reo Maori).

Commendations and second in class: Joshua Allison (2nd agriculture, 2nd= applied PE); Matt Begg (2nd French, commendations level 3 calculus, earth and space science, English); Marco Cheu (2nd English language, commendations algebra, biology, chemistry, design and visual communication, physics); Christopher Christof (2nd= applied PE, commendations algebra, English); Billy Gilchrist (2nd= geography, commendations English, general maths, outdoor education); Daniel Jeong (2nd PE, commendations biology, chemistry, physics); Bodhi Keiller (2nd level 3 classical studies, commendations algebra, chemistry, level 3 geography, level 3 history, physics); Ollie Oberlin-Brown (2nd accounting, 2nd= physics, commendation chemistry); Joe Parkinson (2nd te ao haka-reo Maori, commendation PE); Jensen Smith (2nd art, commendations design and visual communication, English, geography, general maths, physics); Tony Tang (2nd design and visual communication, economics, commendations algebra, English, physics); Izak Wilson (2nd wood technology, commendation agriculture).

Subject prizes — first in class: Caide Bezuidenhout (1st food and nutrition, commendations biology, chemistry, maths, PE); David Dalley (1st general maths); Jake Fowler (1st applied PE, 2nd outdoor education, commendation English); Bruno Hare (1st chemistry, 2nd= English, 2nd= physics, commendations algebra, design and visual communication, level 3 geography); Oliver Hobbs (1st= digital technology, 2nd level 3 statistics, commendations chemistry, economics, English, physics); James Hulyer (1st= digital technology, commendations design and visual communication, economics, English, physics, level 3 statistics); Dennis Kristel (1st te ao haka-reo Maori); Charlie Le Comte (1st French, commendations biology, general maths); Jack Marsh (1st design and visual communication, 2nd earth and space science, metal technology, commendations biology, general maths); Ted McFadgen (1st earth and space science, commendations economics, English, geography); Cameron McFarlane (1st agriculture, 2nd general maths, commendations biology, English, PE); Tim Orchiston (1st= level 3 geography, commendations English, music); Jake Owen (1st PE, 2nd = biology, commendations level 3 calculus, chemistry, English, physics); Louis Stevenson (1st= music, commendations earth and space science); Zach Stibbe (1st outdoor education, commendations English, wood technology); Jack Thom (1st digital media studies, commendations geography, general maths); Jonty Townsend (1st accounting, commendation economics); Matthew Bolter (1st English, 1st= level 3 geography, 2nd chemistry, commendations level 3 calculus, level 3 history, physics, level 3 statistics); Jialin Fang (1st art, English language, commendations algebra, design and visual communication, physics); Teddy Finney-Waters (1st drama, level 3 music, 2nd= biology, 2nd= English, algebra, art); Ben Kinney (1st metal technology, wood technology, commendations agriculture, general maths); Ben Turnbull (1st biology, economics, 2nd level 3 history, commendations algebra, level 3 geography, physics); Connor Purvis (1st algebra, level 3 classical studies, music, physics, commendation English).

Year 13

Commendations: Finlay Beaumont (design and visual communication, biology, physics, statistics); Ben Calder (history, statistics); Cody Campbell (agriculture, English); Will Challis (sports education); Hans Chang (biology, English); Samuela Cikamatana (art); Hayden Clarke (agriculture, outdoor education); Max Cunninghame (chemistry, English, University of Canterbury maths); Hugh Davidson (English, statistics); Harry Devereux (earth and space science); Finn Duncan (gateway, outdoor education); Jack Duncan (agriculture, gateway, maths, wood technology); Connor Feist (business studies); George Grant (sports education); Lewis Harper (statistics); Kalevini Hotesi (wood technology); Matthew Jefferies (classical studies, food and nutrition); Oscar Kirkness (classical studies, statistics); Jared Lau (biology, physics); Phoenix Leef-Harris (Japanese); Charlie Mathias (agriculture, sports education); Robbie McCaw (business studies, outdoor education); Lewis McLauchlan (applied science); Lachlan McLennan (digital media studies, PE); Willis McNaughton (business studies, classical studies, economics); Ronan Melville (chemistry, English); Jamin Millar (maths); Oliver Moffatt (physics); Luke Moffitt (biology, geography, statistics); Aaron Nelson (digital technology, English, statistics); Ollie Nicholson (gateway, metal technology); Theo Nicholson (biology, geography, statistics); Matthew Olsen (digital media studies, earth and space science); Louie Potter (outdoor education); Oliver Sabiston (English, history); William Scurr (outdoor education); Theo Smith (applied science); Thomas Spek (agriculture, wood technology); Nathaniel Sutherland (agriculture, business studies, PE); Hayden Teixeira (PE); Josh Telfer Chiles (history); Akelisi Tioti (wood technology); Luke Ure (metal technology); Eric Wang (design and visual communication); Nathaniel Williams (te reo Maori); Eddie Wright (digital technology, digital media studies, outdoor education); Abdullah Zahid (English); Bruce Zhang (biology, English).

Commendations and second in class: Ollie Cashmore (2nd sports education); Hamish Faulks (2nd applied science); Cole Gibbons (2nd wood technology, commendations agriculture, biology, PE); Daniel Gilbert (2nd economics, commendations agriculture, biology, chemistry); Ryan Kenton (2nd= music); Rohan Leckie-Zaharic (2nd earth and space science, commendations biology, English); Thomas O'Connor (2nd metal technology, commendation business studies); Anton Parker (2nd= music); Jagan Sudan (2nd design and visual communication).

Subject prizes — first in class: Reza Alrizki (1st English language); Ryan Black (1st outdoor education); Damien Bliss (1st English, commendations accounting, economics); Martin Cheu (1st wood technology, 2nd English language); Harrison Clarke (1st calculus, commendations chemistry, music, physics); Luca Frew (1st art); Vinnie Gable (1st= PE, commendations University of Canterbury classical studies, statistics); James Gardner (1st metal technology, 2nd English, commendation physics); Sam Gavin (1st food and nutrition); Rory Hibbert (1st digital media studies, commendations business studies, maths); Seb Kyle (1st history, commendations biology, business studies, geography); Parzival Li (1st accounting, 2nd calculus, commendations economics, physics); Isaac Ottrey (1st= agriculture, commendations accounting, biology, English, statistics); Eric Peita (1st sports education, commendation applied science); Jack Pledger (1st applied science); Max Robbie (1st earth and space science, commendation metal technology); Jonathan Sheldon (1st= digital technology, commendations calculus, physics); Anthony Sim (1st= agriculture, commendations biology, geography); Benjamen Tucker (1st physics, 2nd chemistry, 2nd= business studies, commendations statistics, University of Canterbury maths); Jacob Willmott (1st design and visual communication, 2nd outdoor education); Aaryan Alexander (1st biology, German, commendations chemistry, English, physics); Luke Dykstra (1st= digital technology, 1st economics, commendation history); Daniel Hayman (1st business studies, 1st= PE, commendations English, statistics, University of Canterbury journalism and politics); Abdul Obaidullah (1st chemistry, statistics, 2nd biology, 2nd= business studies, physics).

Sport awards

Special sports awards

Thomas O’Connor (best all-round sportsman); James Gardner (best individual sporting performance); Nicholas Sim (best individual sporting performance).

New Zealand representatives and age group champions

George Grant (basketball NZU17 junior Tall Black at FIBA world championships); Cole Gibbons (athletics NZU20 hurdles champion); Luke Moffitt (athletics NZU18 pole vault champion); Nicholas Sim (clay target shooting NZ junior team member and member of NZ junior Mackintosh team); James Gardner (road cycling NZU19 road racing champion, member of the NZ cycle project-MitoQ team); Henry Kirk (rowing NZU19 team); Jackson Hughan (member and captain of NZU16 touch team); Will Challis (member of NZU20 touch team); Hamish Faulks (member of NZU20 touch team, NZ high performance Touch Blacks men’s player development programme); Jake Fowler (member of NZU18 touch team); Theo Smith (member of NZ diving team at world junior championships); Teddy Finney-Waters (NZSS choir).

Sports prizes

Jake Owen (senior cross-country champion); Fergus Oberlin-Brown (intermediate cross-country champion); Luke Moffitt (800m champion, senior track events champion); Cole Gibbons (senior field events champion); Daniel Gilbert (senior swimming champion); Archie Chittock (intermediate rowing champion, stroke senior eight champion); Harry Graham (dedication and commitment to rowing); George Anderson (senior coxswain); Seb Kyle (golf stroke play and four rounds stroke play champion, cricket excellence in fielding, senior cricket batting award); Lewis Harper (senior match play champion); Willis McNaughton (golf team captain); Max MacLachlan (tennis senior singles champion); Max MacLachlan and Sam Sherburd (senior doubles tennis champions); Hayden Clarke (hockey most improved player); Zac Cumming (hockey challenge cup, cricket excellence in bowling, cricket challenge cup); Thomas O’Connor (golden hockey stick award, cricket best all-rounder, 1st XV and 1st XI cricket player); Louis Stevenson (hockey best attacking forward); William Helm (hockey best defender); Ned Flannery (service to hockey); Harrison Clarke (senior darts champion); Aaryan Alexander (badminton most valuable player, best all-round racquet sports player); Daniel Jeong (badminton best team player); Max Cunninghame (orienteering best performance); Nicholas Sim (senior clay target champion); William Tisdall (senior smallbore champion); Ben Kinney (curling best and fairest player); Aaron Nelson (senior chess champion); James Gardner (senior cycling champion); Thomas Willmott (basketball most improved player); Ollie Cashmore (basketball team contribution); Liam Boomer (basketball challenge cup); Noah McDowall (basketball outstanding guard); George Grant (senior basketball champion); Eddie Wright (water polo outstanding contribution and most valuable player); Benjamen Tucker (volleyball most valuable player); Osasa Nielsen-Caldwell (volleyball most improved player); Nicholas Chettleburgh (futsal most valuable player); Will Challis (dedication and commitment to touch, services to OBHS rugby club); Bruno Hare (most dedicated yachtsman); Ben Sinnott (association football senior champion and most valuable player 1st XI); Louie Potter (association football most improved player 1st XI); Rory Hibbert (association football golden boot 1st XI); Daniel Lawrence (cricket most improved player); Oliver Thode (cricket best batting performance); Hamish Wilson (cricket award for other than batting); Lewis Harper (cricket dedication and sportsmanship, 1st XI football and 1st XI cricket player); Micah Puni (rugby most promising back other than 1st XV); Sione Takataka (rugby most promising forward other than 1st XV); Cody Campbell (rugby dedication and sportsmanship, 1st XV and 1st XI cricket player); Caide Bezuidenhout (rugby best goal kicking); Oliver Sabiston (cricket commitment and co-operation, dedication and sportsmanship other than 1st XV); Phoenix Tapatu (rugby most promising loose forward); Jack Pledger (contribution to 2nd XV rugby), Hamish Faulks (rugby contribution to team performance); Petelo Amato (rugby 1st XV captain); Manaia Lesa (rugby most improved player 1st XV); Casey Brown (rugby most promising player 1st XV); Eric Peita (best Maori rugby player, best player 1st XV).