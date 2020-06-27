Reference groups to assist regional council with policy

The Otago Regional Council building in Stafford St, Dunedin. Photo by Craig Baxter.

Newly formed reference groups will assist the Otago Regional Council with the review and development of its regional policy statement (RPS).

Eleven groups will cover 11 different topics including air, land and freshwater, and historical and cultural values and each group will be joined by a designated councillor each time it meets.

The RPS sets the direction for management of Otago’s natural and physical resources, as well as providing the foundation for the development of regional plans and district plans.

The new structure will enable small, representative groups to give input and provide feedback about the proposed content of the RPS.

A call for expressions of interest was made in mid-May and following the review of the 192 applications, 92 "diverse and accomplished" members were selected.

ORC strategy, policy and science general manager Gwyneth Elsum said the council was "thrilled" with the high calibre of applicants.

"It was great to get such an enthusiastic response and from a diverse group of people."

The successful volunteer candidates include experts in policy, science and industry, and people with knowledge and experience of the issues, she said.

Councillors decided to introduce reference groups in April as an alternative approach to receiving community input, in response to the disruption of Covid-19.

The ORC noted a paper for the RPS reference group in its meeting on Wednesday and members were given a list of those selected.

Cr Michael Laws said he was happy with who had been selected by a panel including co-chairs of the strategy and planning committee, one staff member from the executive leadership team and one manager.

"There are some good people here. There is a balance in every group ... strongly opinionated and highly educated."

The first three groups of tranche one had their first meeting this week.