Residents offered blood tests for lead

Waikouaiti and Karitane residents will be offered blood lead level testing as early as next week, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has revealed.

On Tuesday afternoon the council advised Karitane and Waikouaiti residents not to drink tap water after testing at the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir showed elevated levels of lead.

Testing near the end of the supply line had previously showed intermittent spikes in lead since August last year, but officials decided the public did not need to be warned until this month.

The reservoir test result revealed there could be contamination at the water source.

Speaking at today's Covid-19 briefing, Dr Bloomfield said he had been updated about the situation after Ministry of Health officials spoke to the Dunedin City Council, Public Health South and the organisation which carried out testing of the water.

He had been told the 1500 residents in the townships north of Dunedin would be offered blood lead level testing to provide assurance.

Dr Bloomfield said this was the right thing to do.

"They are just working through the logistics of doing that, standing that up next week."

This was being led by Southern District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack.

waikouaitiaerialjaq_0.jpg Waikouaiti and Karitane residents have been told by the Dunedin City Council not to use tap water for drinking, cooking or preparing food. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

PRACTICE 'INUNDATED' WITH CALLS

East Otago Health practice manager Jane Roberts said the practice had been inundated with calls since the news broke on Tuesday.

"We've been fielding a lot of calls, probably twice as many."

She estimated that since lunchtime yesterday, 20 to 25 people had been referred to Dunedin for blood lead level testing.

Test results had been fast-tracked and would be returned within 48 hours, she was told.

"We are waiting on these results so we can let the community know of the situation."

The Ministry of Health has set up an incident management team to ensure it was getting updates.

The main concern about lead was over the effect it could have on the neurodevelopment of children. But this was associated with long exposure and the length of exposure was not yet known.

The tests would give authorities a better idea about the situation.

Dr Bloomfield said he did not have enough information to comment on the Dunedin City Council's performance after finding elevated lead levels.

He was asked if he been briefed about the situation.

"I have, and I asked the team this morning for a briefing and they have been on the phone with the public health unit down there and the city council and the organisation that does the water testing, Dr Bloomfield replied.

"What they are planning to do is to offer blood lead testing to the populations of the two places affected - which I think is absolutely the appropriate thing to do."

DCC infrastructure services general manager Simon Drew said six water samples out of 90 in the past six months showed elevated lead levels.

Four were recorded at the Waikouaiti Golf Club near the end of the supply line, one at the Karitane Bowls Club and one at the Waikouaiti reservoir.

The first of those was received on August 13, 2020.

Officials thought regular sampling showed no evidence of a continuing problem, until results of a January 20 test from the reservoir were received on Friday last week, prompting Tuesday’s notice.

- By Vaughan Elder, Grant Miller and Emma Perry