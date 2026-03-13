Glyn Tatham will remain under the scrutiny of Corrections until 2030. Photo: staff photographer A recidivist sex offender set up a secret social media page when banned from accessing the internet, a court has heard. Glyn Donald Tatham, 53, was released from prison on parole in April last year after serving time for sex offences against children. Two months later, he was made subject to a five-year extended supervision order (ESO) — a measure used by Corrections to keep close tabs on the country’s high-risk sexual or violent criminals in the community. Tatham appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after admitting breaching the order almost immediately after it was imposed. The court heard the defendant was prohibited from possessing or using internet-capable devices. To get around that, Tatham had a third party set up an Instagram account on his behalf and would send them photos with instructions on what to post. Among the photos were him in his room at the facility where he was housed and others undertaking daily activities. Judge Hermann Retzlaff said it was clearly no innocent mistake. During that period, Tatham was in communication with Corrections about organising a non-internet-capable phone and laptop for his use, a request that was ultimately granted. When informed his Instagram account had been found, the defendant then made it a locked profile, meaning it was only accessible by those approved by him. Corrections, though, had already copied all the content from the page, the court heard. "Your history is such that any breach of ESO must be considered carefully by the court." the judge said. In 2021, Tatham was jailed for three and a-half years before the High Court at Rotorua after being found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual violation against a young boy. The crimes, which were committed in 1997, came just weeks apart and involved the sexual assault of his victim during the night. "It has affected him deeply in many different ways," the sentencing judge said. "You need to understand that he believes that you have effectively ruined his life." Yesterday, counsel Rose Morton stressed her client was progressing well in his treatment and was wait-listed for psychological treatment, which was expected to start in the coming months. "This was a mistake that was made, a hiccup, in my submission," she said. Judge Retzlaff acknowledged Tatham’s recent rehabilitative efforts but described it as more than a minor breach. He sentenced the defendant to three months’ community detention (5pm-5am curfew). rob.kidd@odt.co.nz