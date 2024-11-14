South Rd closed following crash

A central Dunedin road was closed after two vehicles collided this afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3pm, on South Rd near Princes St, outside the Southern Cemetery.

A police spokesman said the road was closed and the area should be avoided.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response unit attended.

‘‘Two patients, both in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene, no transport required,’’ they said.