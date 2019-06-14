Suspected scooter rider hurt in South Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is being treated for moderate injuries after a traffic incident in South Dunedin this morning.
The incident, at the intersection of Prince Albert and Bayview Rds, occurred just after 8.30am.
It is understood a young person riding a scooter was involved.
A St John spokesman said ambulance staff treated one patient at the scene and transferred them to Dunedin Hospital's Emergency Department with moderate injuries.
There was no further information at this stage.