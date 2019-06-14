Friday, 14 June 2019

11.00 am

Suspected scooter rider hurt in South Dunedin

    By Tim Miller
    Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    One person is being treated for moderate injuries after a traffic incident in South Dunedin this morning.


    The incident,  at the intersection of Prince Albert and Bayview Rds,  occurred just after 8.30am.

    It is understood a young person riding a scooter was involved.

    A St John spokesman said ambulance staff treated one patient at the scene and transferred them to Dunedin Hospital's Emergency Department with moderate injuries.

    There was no further information at this stage.

