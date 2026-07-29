When it comes to difficulties lifting immunisation rates for New Zealand babies, it appears the New Zealand health system itself, is contributing to the problem. Research led by University of Otago School of Pharmacy and Pharmacology senior lecturer Amber Young found babies were missing out on enrolment in primary care because of a range of widespread challenges, including poor communication, lack of data sharing, complexity of enrolment services and unwelcoming health services. Dr Young said it was “highly concerning” because being enrolled and engaged with primary care, was associated with timely immunisation uptake. “We did this work because we know that if pēpi [babies] are enrolled in primary care early, they are more likely to get their six-week immunisations on time, or close to it, which then leads to continued timely immunisations. “Immunisation continues to be an extremely important way to keep whānau healthy and safe.” However, she said there continued to be low immunisation uptake in New Zealand, meaning babies and children were vulnerable to vaccine preventable diseases and outbreaks — particularly those living in areas of high deprivation. Māori and Pacific babies were less likely to be enrolled in primary care, which meant they were less likely to receive the support needed to get them vaccinated. Dr Young said primary health care providers were interviewed as part of the study and all believed the present health system was not adequately serving communities. Many believed the systems were poorly designed, had limited resourcing and there were inconsistent approaches which contributed to inequitable enrolment and immunisation. There were many barriers to delivering efficient and timely healthcare, including digital systems, unclear guidance and the inability of different systems, devices or software, to communicate, share data and work together, she said. “Enrolment needs to be simplified, with integrated and automated systems to reduce administrative burden for staff.” Another important component of healthcare was ensuring people felt welcome in healthcare spaces, she said. “We need to know if this is being done well throughout Aotearoa, and if the system is set up to allow healthcare providers to build relationships through whanaungatanga [family connections] and provide supportive hospitality to all whānau. “We want the system to work for whānau, but sometimes it doesn’t, and that isn’t the fault of whānau. “It is system failures.” As a result of the research, positive changes had been made to support enrolment in primary care. There had been education campaigns and clearer information about enrolling infants, she said. “Also, importantly, there has been work undertaken to ensure pēpi are not being declined enrolment due to GP practices having closed books, which was a huge problem.” However, she said further “efficiencies” were needed, such as ensuring administrative tasks were not burdensome and for staff to have adequate cultural safety training to support whānau when accessing services. “Overall, we want enrolment to be straightforward and as automatic as it can be and also we want whānau to want to engage with practices so they can be supported to receive immunisation on time, every time.” john.lewis@odt.co.nz