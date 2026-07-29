A record turnout of eager community dancers braved freezing temperatures to create a sea of red in the Octagon during last Saturday’s Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event.

Organiser Mandy Mayhem said, despite the cold, 130 people came out for the event.

“It was amazing, the most we have ever had — it just keeps getting bigger,” Ms Mayhem said.

“And there was such a lovely vibe.”

The welcoming and accessible event attracted people of all ages and from all walks of life, including members of Dunedin’s inclusive Gasp! dance troupe.

Organised under the HeartCore umbrella, the annual event was the most southern of hundreds of Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever celebrations held across the globe.

The international project celebrates and re-creates Kate Bush’s iconic 1978 song and dance.

“It is all about participating and having fun,’’ Ms Mayhem said.

A group of dancers strike a pose following the popular Most Wuthering heights Day Ever event in the Octagon last Saturday. Photo: Martyn Buyck

Saturday’s event also raised funds for local mental health and wellbeing organisation Weka (Wellness, Empathy, Kindness Aotearoa).

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz